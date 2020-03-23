Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Serena Williams really wants you to treat yourself. Yes, the killer on the court goes sweetly warm and soft when she worries that we aren’t giving ourselves enough love and appreciation. “After having a baby, I didn’t want to do anything for myself. I wanted to do it all for my daughter. It’s a great attitude, but moms don’t treat themselves the way they deserve. So that’s my thing now.” (Related: Serena Williams' Message to Working Moms Will Make You Feel Seen)

Williams, 38, isn’t just talking a big game. She has created the very thing to pamper yourself with: a new line of jewelry, featuring ethically sourced and conflict-free gems. It’s no surprise, then, that her favorite way to feel beautiful is to accessorize. “I love makeup, but I also love to turn to accessories to make my natural beauty shine. I’m a big believer in playing up what you already have. I remind women that they’re already beautiful. Just enhance!” When she does reach for a makeup product, she opts for something that complements her real self. Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic in Pillow Talk Intense (Buy It, $40, sephora.com) will do just that.

Her wellness routine doesn’t stop there—she’s also a die-hard for playing with skin-care products. “I keep a bunch by my bed, and every night I choose something new: a heated eye mask, a face mask, a chin mask. Devoting that time to care for my skin makes me feel so good.” The StriVectin Cloudberry Moisture Plumping Cream Mask (Buy It, $48, ulta.com) will give your face the moisture and nourishment it needs.

Beyond her nightstand, Williams has another place that feeds her soul: home. “The other day, we pulled into the driveway after another trip, and Olympia [her 2-year-old daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian] looks at the house and goes, ‘Yaaaaay,’ ” she says, her arms flying in the air. “It made me happy, but it also broke my heart. I thought, Wait, am I traveling too much? I think that’s my happiest place—just being at home. It’s what makes me feel calm and so at peace."

Source: Shape Magazine, March 2020 issue