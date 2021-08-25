Serena Williams Announces She's Withdrawing from the U.S. Open

The 39-year-old tennis superstar has won the New York-based tournament six times, the most recent in 2014.

Serena Williams will not compete in this year's U.S. Open as she continues to recover from a torn hamstring.

In a message shared Wednesday on her Instagram page, the 39-year-old tennis superstar stated she will miss the New York-based tournament, which she has won six times, the most recent in 2014.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," wrote Williams on Instagram. "New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play — I'll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar."

Williams, who has won a total of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, later thanked her supporters for their well-wishes. "Thank you for your continued support and love. I'll see you soon," she concluded on Instagram.

Earlier this summer, Williams exited a first-round match at Wimbledon because of an injured right hamstring, according to The New York Times. She also missed this month's Western and Southern Open tournament in Ohio. "I will not be playing in the Western & Southern Open next week as I am still in recovery from my leg injury at Wimbledon. I will miss all of my fans in Cincinnati whom I look forward to seeing every summer. I plan to be back on the court very soon," said Williams in a press release at the time, according to USA Today.

Williams, the wife of Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has received an outpouring of support following Wednesday's announcement, including a sweet message from the U.S. Open's Instagram account. "We'll miss you, Serena! Get well soon," read the message.

One follower on Instagram told Williams to "take your time to heal," while another said, "spend precious time your daughter," in regard to her and Ohanian's 3-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia.