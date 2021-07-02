American athlete (and gold-medal favorite) on the U.S. Women's Track and Field team Sha'Carri Richardson, 21, has been suspended for one month following a positive test for cannabis. The 100-meter sprinter has been handed a 30-day suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency as of June 28, 2021, due to testing positive for cannabis use. Now, she will not be able to run in the 100-meter event at the Tokyo Olympics — despite winning the event at the U.S. Olympic trials — and may not be allowed to compete in the games at all (but more on that later).

Since word of her positive test started making headlines, Richardson has addressed the news. "I want to apologize for my actions," she said in an interview on the Today Show on Friday. "I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do and what I'm allowed not to do. And I still made that decision, and I'm not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case." Richardson went on to explain during the interview that she had turned to cannabis as a sort of therapeutic coping mechanism after learning of her biological mother's death from a reporter during an interview just a few days before the Olympic trials. In a tweet yesterday, she shared a more succinct statement: "I am human."

Will Richardson Be Allowed to Compete at the Olympics?

It's still unclear whether Richardson will be prohibited from competing at the Tokyo Games altogether. As of publication, Richardson has not been disqualified from the Olympics, but she can no longer run in the 100-meter event since the positive test "erased her Olympic trials performance," according to The New York Times. (Meaning, because she tested positive for cannabis, her winning time at the trials is now null.)

There's still a chance she could compete at the 4x100-meter relay, but everything is currently up in the air — and at the discretion of the U.S.A. Track and Field. USATF selects up to six athletes for the Olympic relay pool, and four of those six need to be the top three finishers and alternates from the Olympic trials, according to The New York Times. The other two, though, don't need to have finished a certain place in the trials, which is why Richardson might still be able to compete. (Related: 21-Year-Old Olympic Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Deserves Your Uninterrupted Attention)

Has This Happened Before?

Other Olympic athletes have been dealt with similar consequences from cannabis use, and the most famous example is arguably Michael Phelps. Phelps was caught — via photo — consuming cannabis in 2009 and subsequently penalized. But his punishment didn't interfere with his ability to compete in the Olympics. Phelps never tested positive in a drug test, but he did admit to using cannabis. Luckily for him, the whole ordeal was during the off-season in between the Olympic games. Phelps lost sponsorship deals during his three-month suspension, but it seems that won't be the case for Richardson, who is sponsored by Nike. "We appreciate Sha'Carri's honesty and accountability and will continue to support her through this time," Nike shared in a statement, according to WWD.

Why Does the Olympic Committee Test for Cannabis In the First Place?

The USADA, the national anti-doping organization in the U.S. for Olympic, Paralympic, Pan American, and Parapan American sports, states that, "Testing is an important part of any effective anti-doping program" and that its vision is to ensure that "every athlete has a right to fair competition."

What does "doping" even mean, though? By definition, it's using a drug or substance with the "intention of improving athletic performance," according to the American College of Medical Toxicology. The USADA uses three metrics to define doping, as spelled out by the World Anti-Doping Code. A substance or treatment is considered doping if it meets at least two of the following: It "enhances performance," "presents a risk to the athlete's health," or "is it contrary to the spirit of sport." Along with anabolic steroids, stimulants, hormones, and oxygen transport, marijuana is one of the substances that the USADA prohibits, unless an athlete has an approved "Therapeutic Use Exemption." To obtain one, an athlete has to prove that the cannabis is "needed to treat a diagnosed medical condition supported by relevant clinical evidence" and that it won't "produce any additional enhancement of performance beyond what might be anticipated by a return to the Athlete's normal state of health following the treatment of the medical condition."

Is Cannabis Really a Performance-Enhancing Drug?

This all begs the question: Does the USADA really think that cannabis is a performance-enhancing drug? Maybe. On its website, the USADA cites a paper from 2011 — one that says cannabis use interferes with an athlete's ability to be a "role mode" — to explain the organization's position on cannabis. As for how cannabis might improve performance, the paper points to studies suggesting that it can improve the supply of oxygen to tissues, that it can reduce anxiety (thus potentially allowing athletes to perform better under pressure), and that it helps relieve pain (thus potentially helping athletes to recover more efficiently), among other possibilities — but that "much additional research is needed to determine the effects of cannabis on athletic performance." That being said, a 2018 review of cannabis research published in The Clinical Journal of Sport Medicine, found "there is no direct evidence of [cannabis having] performance-enhancing effects in athletes."

That said, the USADA's issue with weed might have more to do with the other two criteria for doping — that it "presents a risk to the athlete's health" or "is it contrary to the spirit of sport" — than its potential as a performance-enhancing drug. Regardless, the organization's stance exemplifies a cultural bias against cannabis use, believes Benjamin Caplan, M.D., cannabis physician and Chief Medical Officer at CED Clinic. "This [2011] study was supported by the NIDA (National Institute for Drug Abuse) whose mission is to identify harm and threat, not to discover benefit," says Dr. Caplan. "This paper is based upon a literature search, and a large portion of the stockpile of existing literature has been funded, promoted, even commissioned by agencies hell-bent on demonizing cannabis for social/political and occasionally purely racist aims."

Perry Solomon, M.D., cannabis physician, board-certified anesthesiologist, and chief medical officer at Go Erba, also says he finds the 2011 paper USADA cites to be "highly subjective."

"The ban on cannabis in sports stems from its erroneous inclusion as a Schedule 1 drug, which, in reality, it is not," he says. Schedule 1 drugs are classified as having "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse," as defined by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. (Related: Drug, Medicine, or Something In Between? Here's What You Should Really Know About Weed)

If you've ever used cannabis or witnessed someone who's recently imbibed, you wouldn't necessarily equate eating an edible or smoking a pre-roll to "Olympic excellence." Not that the two can't go hand in hand, but come on — they call Indica (a variety of cannabis) "In-da-couch" for a reason.

"With the majority of the states in America either allowing recreational cannabis or medicinal cannabis, the athletic community needs to catch up," says Dr. Solomon. "Some [states] are, in fact, aware of the medicinal properties of cannabis and forgo testing altogether." Recreational cannabis is legal in 18 states plus D.C., and medicinal cannabis is legal in 36 states plus D.C., according to Esquire. In case you're curious, Richardson revealed in her Today Show interview that she'd been in Oregon when she used cannabis, and it's legal there.

Can Olympic Athletes Use Other Substances, Though?

Athletes are allowed to drink alcohol and take prescription medication — but cannabis still falls under the "doping" category of prohibited substances. "Cannabis can help focus the mind and [aid in] concentration," says Dr. Solomon, but "medication can essentially do the same thing."

"The Anti-Doping agency does not test for pharmaceuticals," says Dr. Caplan. "And cannabis is now a pharmaceutical, used medically — and is more safe than not."

Prohibiting athletes from using cannabis — in any capacity — is unwarranted, outdated, and scientifically contradictory, believes Dr. Solomon. "Most major sports leagues in the United States have stopped testing their athletes for cannabis, realizing that it does not enhance performance and can, instead, help recovery." (Dr. Caplan points to a recent webinar with U.S. weightlifter Yasha Kahn, who uses cannabis as a recovery tool.)

Not to mention, Richardson said she was using it for mental health reasons following what had to have been a traumatic experience — and research shows that cannabis can indeed have an array of mental health benefits, including, in the short term, reducing self-reported levels of depression, anxiety, and stress. Other studies suggest that cannabis may also have a positive impact on patients with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Say future research discovers that cannabis does have some benefits that support athletic performance… so do sports drinks as well as coffee and caffeine — but no one's out here testing for espresso. "[Officials are] selecting which items they find to be intrusive or impactful," says Dr. Caplan. "Caffeine is certainly one of them, but there are many substances that are energizing, relaxing, can lead to better sleep, improve muscle strength — that are not on their list of agents — but have measurable impacts. This list [of substances] seems socio-politically charged, not scientifically driven."

Dr. Caplan believes that Richardson, and many other athletes of color, have been impacted by this agenda. "It seems like the USADA are cherry-picking [with testing], which makes this suspension a little bit fishy," he says. (Related: What's the Difference Between CBD, THC, Cannabis, Marijuana, and Hemp?)

How Athletic Policy Could Evolve

It is possible to only test for steroids and hormones, rather than continuing to test athletes for cannabis. "Testing for performance-enhancing steroids should remain, and use of these should be banned," says Dr. Solomon. "There are decades of studies specifically showing how these substances build muscle and strength, none of which has been shown for cannabis."