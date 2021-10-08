Shannen Doherty spoke candidly Thursday about her breast cancer journey, hoping that by sharing her story she can help others as well. (Read more: Shannen Doherty Is On a Mission to Show That People with Cancer 'Are Very Much Active and Alive')

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared two "truthful" images from her journey on Instagram, one year after revealing that her cancer had returned as stage 4. "I'd like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is it all pretty? NO but it's truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like," wrote Doherty on Instagram.

In one photo, Doherty is seen in bed with a bloodied tissue up her nose. The other Instagram image featured Doherty wearing Cookie Monster-themed pajamas while resting. She added Thursday on Instagram that she hopes to "encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you." (Related: Shannen Doherty Shares a Powerful Message About Cancer During a Red Carpet Appearance)

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in America, with the exception of skin cancers, according to the American Cancer Society. The organization also notes that the average risk of a U.S. woman developing breast cancer at some point in her life is 13 percent. (See: 11 Signs of Breast Cancer Every Woman Should Know)

Doherty herself was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Two years later, the actress announced she was in remission. But in early 2020, however, Doherty confirmed her cancer had returned. While discussing her cancer journey Thursday, the Charmed star revealed how she kept her spirits up during chemotherapy treatments.

"I had many nose bleeds from the chemo. Not sure if any of you experienced this. I also was beyond tired," explained Doherty on Instagram. "I cheered myself up by putting on funny pajamas that my friend Kristy gave me. Did they actually cheer me up? Yes!! Lol. I looked ridiculous and in that ridiculousness, I was able to laugh at myself."