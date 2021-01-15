Shawn Johnson Announced She's Pregnant with Her Second Child
The Olympic gymnast and her husband, Andrew East are expecting a child come summer 2021, and the pregnancy has already been an emotional rollercoaster.
A little over a year after welcoming their first child into the world, Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East have officially announced someone new to their crew: baby number two.
“Here we go again @thefamilyeast #babyeast,” Johnson shared on Instagram alongside a heartwarming set of photos of her family, including their 1-year-old daughter, Drew.
The duo further opened up about the good news — and the rollercoaster of emotions they’ve experienced along the way — in a new video on their YouTube channel. Johnson explained that, with their firstborn, she endured a grueling 22-hour labor and underwent a C-section. As a result, her doctor recommended that she and East put off having a second child for at least a year. FYI, this rec isn’t anything out of the ordinary; doctors generally advise patients who've had a C-section to use birth control for six to 18 months postpartum, according to the University of Utah Health. This allows for a longer recovery time and can reduce the risk of complications (think: uterine rupture during vaginal birth and heavy bleeding after it).
“[Then] we got the clear from our doctor to start trying,” Johnson said in her video. “It took us a while to get pregnant the first time, so I didn’t know how long it was going to take. I didn’t know if it would be harder to get pregnant this time.”
Soon enough, Johnson continued, she missed a period — often the first clue that you’re expecting (though there are other causes of irregular periods). But a follow-up pregnancy test was negative, so Johnson said she blamed it on her hormones readjusting after getting off birth control. That’s when she took an ovulation test, which, ICYDK, can help you find the best time to conceive by detecting surges of a specific hormone that triggers ovulation, according to the American Pregnancy Association. (Related: 7 Interesting Signs That You're Ovulating RN)
“So we try again, and I think it was five days after we tried, I was like, ‘Oh, I should get a pregnancy test,’ which doesn’t make any sense,” she said. “You can't take a pregnancy test that quick.” Johnson's not wrong: Home pregnancy tests detect a special hormone called HCG that’s only present when you’re pregnant. Since you produce more of this hormone with time, these home tests are typically most accurate at least one week after a missed period, according to the Office On Women's Health.
But to the Olympian’s surprise, her pregnancy test came up positive. “That night, I was sitting on the couch, basking in this [and thinking], ‘Holy crap, that was fast,’” she said in the video. “Nothing was adding up...then I was like, ‘Holy crap, I've been pregnant for two months.’”
The unexpected pregnancy comes more than two years after Johnson experienced a miscarriage, which happened just a few days after finding out she was pregnant — and, unsurprisingly, left some long-lasting anxiety. “I think every time I've gotten a positive pregnancy test after the miscarriage, I try to numb myself and be like, ‘OK, here’s the situation, you’re pregnant, we don’t know how it’s going to end,’ and so it’s kind of like, let’s prepare for it,” she said in her YouTube video. “I don’t celebrate it, which is kinda sad. I get very excited, but I also get very daunted by the situation.” (Related: How I Learned to Trust My Body Again After a Miscarriage)
To make the situation even more nerve-wracking, East tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days after Johnson found out about her pregnancy, forcing him to self-isolate for two weeks and putting a pause on any small festivities. “We were scared to begin with that you had COVID, we weren’t sure if Drew had it, and we weren’t sure if I had it,” said Johnson. “I was [asking my doctors], 'What do we do? Do I need to worry about being pregnant, especially early on in the pregnancy?' I got so scared of potentially increasing my risk of miscarriage.”
Those worries are completely valid. Pregnant women have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant women, and they may also have an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, including preterm birth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Related: No, the COVID Vaccine Doesn't Cause Infertility)
Thankfully, though, the entire family appears to be A-OK, and the happy couple has their fingers crossed that they’re met with a healthy baby come summer 2021. In fact, based on the cliffhanger at the end of their YouTube video, there's a chance the East family could be welcoming not one, but two little ones. And considering all the fertility hardship they’ve gone through over the last few years, that might just be the miracle they need.
