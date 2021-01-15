The Olympic gymnast and her husband, Andrew East are expecting a child come summer 2021, and the pregnancy has already been an emotional rollercoaster.

A little over a year after welcoming their first child into the world, Shawn Johnson and her husband, Andrew East have officially announced someone new to their crew: baby number two.

“Here we go again @thefamilyeast #babyeast,” Johnson shared on Instagram alongside a heartwarming set of photos of her family, including their 1-year-old daughter, Drew.

“[Then] we got the clear from our doctor to start trying,” Johnson said in her video. “It took us a while to get pregnant the first time, so I didn’t know how long it was going to take. I didn’t know if it would be harder to get pregnant this time.”

“So we try again, and I think it was five days after we tried, I was like, ‘Oh, I should get a pregnancy test,’ which doesn’t make any sense,” she said. “You can't take a pregnancy test that quick.” Johnson's not wrong: Home pregnancy tests detect a special hormone called HCG that’s only present when you’re pregnant. Since you produce more of this hormone with time, these home tests are typically most accurate at least one week after a missed period, according to the Office On Women's Health.

But to the Olympian’s surprise, her pregnancy test came up positive. “That night, I was sitting on the couch, basking in this [and thinking], ‘Holy crap, that was fast,’” she said in the video. “Nothing was adding up...then I was like, ‘Holy crap, I've been pregnant for two months.’”

The unexpected pregnancy comes more than two years after Johnson experienced a miscarriage, which happened just a few days after finding out she was pregnant — and, unsurprisingly, left some long-lasting anxiety. “I think every time I've gotten a positive pregnancy test after the miscarriage, I try to numb myself and be like, ‘OK, here’s the situation, you’re pregnant, we don’t know how it’s going to end,’ and so it’s kind of like, let’s prepare for it,” she said in her YouTube video. “I don’t celebrate it, which is kinda sad. I get very excited, but I also get very daunted by the situation.” (Related: How I Learned to Trust My Body Again After a Miscarriage)

To make the situation even more nerve-wracking, East tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days after Johnson found out about her pregnancy, forcing him to self-isolate for two weeks and putting a pause on any small festivities. “We were scared to begin with that you had COVID, we weren’t sure if Drew had it, and we weren’t sure if I had it,” said Johnson. “I was [asking my doctors], 'What do we do? Do I need to worry about being pregnant, especially early on in the pregnancy?' I got so scared of potentially increasing my risk of miscarriage.”

Those worries are completely valid. Pregnant women have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to non-pregnant women, and they may also have an increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes, including preterm birth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Related: No, the COVID Vaccine Doesn't Cause Infertility)