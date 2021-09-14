Simone Biles' post-Olympic tour took a glamorous turn on Monday when the four-time gold medalist made her Met Gala debut.

For Monday's star-studded event, which celebrated the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Biles wore an Area x Athleta design from Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk, according to Vogue. The three-looks-in-one piece included a Swarovski crystal-embellished skirt that weighed 88 pounds(!), a mini dress underneath, and a black bodysuit sprinkled with stars to resemble the sky, according to Vogue.

"How do I feel in the dress? It's definitely heavy, but I feel beautiful, strong, and empowered," Biles told Vogue of the look. The 4-foot-8 gymnast, who teamed up with Athleta earlier this year, hit the red carpet Monday in the full look — 88-pound skirt and all — before switching things up with the mini skirt and catsuit. As the night concluded, Biles took to her Instagram Story to show off the sparkling suit. "Now for the final look of the day," the 24-year-old shared with her followers. (Related: Channel Simone Biles' Bikini Style with These Sweet Dupes)

Simone-Biles-The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals Credit: Getty Images

Biles' appearance at Monday's Met Gala follows last month's Tokyo Games, where she stepped away from several events to focus on her mental health. Biles ultimately competed in the balance beam final and took home the bronze medal. "It means more than all the golds because I've pushed through so much the last five years and the last week while I've even been here," said Biles to the Today Show's Hoda Kotb in August. "It was very emotional, and I'm just proud of myself."