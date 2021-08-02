Simone Biles will soon be back in action at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old gymnast, who had withdrawn from multiple events last week to focus on her mental health, will compete in Tuesday's balance beam final, the last event for women's gymnastics at the summer's Games, USA Gymnastics confirmed Monday. (Related: Simone Biles Stepping Away from the Olympics Is Exactly What Makes Her the G.O.A.T.)

"We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can't wait to watch you both!" tweeted USA Gymnastics in a statement.

Biles, a six-time Olympic medalist, revealed on social media Friday that she had been struggling with the "twisties," a phenomenon that can cause a gymnast to lose their sense of dimension and space while in the air, according to BBC, and may potentially cause them to lose control of their body and do extra twists or flips while in the air. The condition could also lead to a gymnast being unable to land safely. "It's the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body," said Biles in a series of Instagram Stories. "What's even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air I also have NO idea how I'm going to land. Or what I'm going to land on. Head/hands/feet/back..."

For Biles, she began to feel the "twisties" after the preliminary competition in late July. She told her 6.2 million IG followers on Friday that there isn't a time frame in terms of how long the "twisties" can last. "Something you have to take literally day by day, turn by turn," explained Biles at the time.

Shortly after posting her candid Instagram messages Friday, it was announced over the weekend that Biles would skip the event finals for the vault and uneven bars. Her teammates, MyKayla Skinner and Suni Lee, won the silver and bronze medals in the competitions, respectively. Fellow Team USA gymnast, Jade Carey, also nabbed a gold medal in the floor exercise final on Monday. Biles had previously withdrawn from last week's team all-around final and the individual all-around final. Lee, the first Hmong-American Olympic gymnast, took gold in Thursday's individual event. (Related: How Suni Lee Stepped Into the Spotlight and Stole America's Heart).

Since speaking out about her mental health, Biles has received an outpouring of support from celebrities and fellow athletes, including former Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin. In a letter posted to her Instagram account last week, Liukin thanked Biles for "showing the depth of who you are beyond an athlete as a leader, role model, mental health warrior, and person."