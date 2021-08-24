Channel Simone Biles' Bikini Style with These Sweet Dupes
It's no secret Simone Biles has made serious history this year. Not only did Biles become the first woman to ever win seven U.S. championship titles in June, but she later solidified her G.O.A.T. status after stepping away from several Olympic events in July to protect her mental health. Oh, and let's not forget her triumphant return to the Tokyo Games in August, when she won a bronze medal in the balance beam final. So yeah, it's safe to say Biles is massively deserving of some R&R. (See how Biles also practices self-love today and every day.)
Thankfully, it looks like the 24-year-old superstar has managed to kick back a bit, as evidenced by her recent Instagram pics. Last week, Biles posted a photo of herself lounging in a hanging chair somewhere seemingly tropical while sporting a sky-blue ruched top and matching bottoms. "Beaching until further notice," wrote Biles in the Instagram caption. The next day, Biles kept on smiling, but this time, posed among the palm trees in a seriously cute rainbow bikini. "On island time," she shared of the accompanying Instagram pics.
Biles seems to be a big fan of colorful swimwear (she posed in this pink and blue two-piece a week ago and another sunset-inspired combo earlier this month). But judging by her most recent beach snap, she's also down to keep her look clean and simple. For a sweet and smiley post shared Monday on Instagram, Biles wore a white bikini with a matching scrunchie on her wrist and a picture-perfect Panama hat to top things off. "Tropic like its hot," she captioned the adorable shot.
Although you may not be living the beach life quite like Biles, you can cop her style. Whether you're looking to emulate her vibrant vibe or are inspired by her monochromatic lewk, these copycats will make you feel as if you're soaking up the sun alongside Biles (even if you're really just sunbathing in your own backyard).
Related Items
SHEIN Cut Out High Cut Swimsuit in Baby Blue
You can't really find a better bargain than this version of Biles' baby blue suit. The wireless bra comes with removable padding and the ruching is similar to Biles' style.
X REVOLVE Praia Bikini Top
The multicolored ensemble Biles is wearing in her palm tree pic has a chic string attaching her top to her bottoms — this top includes an extra long wrap tie closure with adjustable sliding fit so you can emulate the look in hues including melon, sea glass, and mango
Victoria's Secret Lizzy Floral Underwire Swim Top
This For Love & Lemons combo for Victoria's Secret is a retro play on Biles' favorite candy-colored separates.
Urban Outfitters Out From Under Sadie Apron Scoop Neck Bikini Top
Biles' white ensemble pairs a scoop neck, sporty top with sexy bottoms — this combo offers a similar silhouette in the same bright white palette.
SUUKSESS Women Wrap Bikini Set Push Up High Waisted 2-Piece Swimsuit
This bestselling suit has over 13,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and we can see why: the soft and stretchy two-piece has a more modest cut and comes in a wide variety of color combos. The tie-dye and rainbow versions look like they're straight from Biles' suitcase.