Channel Simone Biles' Bikini Style with These Sweet Dupes

It's no secret Simone Biles has made serious history this year. Not only did Biles become the first woman to ever win seven U.S. championship titles in June, but she later solidified her G.O.A.T. status after stepping away from several Olympic events in July to protect her mental health. Oh, and let's not forget her triumphant return to the Tokyo Games in August, when she won a bronze medal in the balance beam final. So yeah, it's safe to say Biles is massively deserving of some R&R. (See how Biles also practices self-love today and every day.)