"You do you," commented one user on Instagram. "It's time you let loose, relax, and be that beautiful Simone you are! You are the best gymnast in the world, but that's not who you are. You are an incredible young woman, you are setting such a positive example for so many. Not just in the sport, but those that needed to hear that it's ok to step [back] and take care of you. I applaud you immensely!"