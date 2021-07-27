Aly Raisman, Hoda Kotb, and more have rallied behind Biles following her exit from the gymnastics team final competition on Tuesday.

Although Biles withdrew from the event due to an apparent "medical issue," according to a statement released Tuesday by USA Gymnastics on Twitter, she and teammates Jordan Chiles, Sunisa (Suni) Lee, and Grace McCallum still earned the silver medal in the competition. In an interview Tuesday with the TODAY Show following her seemingly sudden exit, Biles elaborated on her departure, citing her emotional well-being. (Related: Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Shared the Inspiring Way She Copes With Career Setbacks)

"Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape," said Biles. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."

On Monday, Biles, a six-time Olympic medalist, spoke about the pressures of competing at the Olympic level, sharing to Instagram: "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke! BUT I'm happy my family was able to be with me virtually🤍 they mean the world to me!" (Related: Simone Biles Shared the Mental Health Rituals That Help Her Stay Motivated)

In response to Biles' departure from Tuesday's competition, celebrities have offered their support to the athlete, including the TODAY Show's Hoda Kotb, who tweeted, "Someone said it best. @Simone_Biles already won. She is a class act. Withdrew from team competition after vault... stayed and cheered on her teammates... got them chalk for their hands.. encouraged.. hugged them. She already won. Congrats on the silver medal! @TeamUSA@USAGym"

Kotb, who is covering the Tokyo Olympics for the TODAY Show, was also photographed cheering on Biles after she had dropped out of the event.

Former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, who recently spoke to Shape about the emotional toll the Games can have on athletes, also appeared on the TODAY Show Tuesday and said that she's "just hoping Simone is okay."

"I also am just thinking about the mental impact that this has to have on Simone," said Raisman. "It's just so much pressure, and I've been watching how much pressure has been on her in the months leading up to the Games, and it's just devastating. I feel horrible."

Elsewhere on social media, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen tweeted his support for Biles, in addition to author and activist Emmanuel Acho, who also expressed his disappointment over tennis star Naomi Osaka's third-round loss in the women's singles event. "Simone Biles is out of the women's Olympic gymnastics team final in Tokyo *AND* Naomi Osaka knocked out in round 3. Noooooo!!" he tweeted Tuesday.

And Raisman's not the only fellow Olympian to speak out on the subject, reminding Biles of how much she is respected and adored. Bronze medalist and former figure skater Adam Rippon tweeted on Tuesday, "I can't imagine the pressure Simone has been feeling. Sending her SO much love. It easy to forget she's still human. WE LOVE YOU."

Actresses Holly Robinson Peete and Ellen Barkin also gave Twitter shoutouts to Biles. "Still. The. GOAT," tweeted Peete. "We LOVE you @simonebiles."