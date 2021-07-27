Simone Biles Out of Gymnastics Team Final at Tokyo Olympics

"Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," tweeted USA Gymnastics on Tuesday morning.

Biles, 24, had been competing in the vault on Tuesday and had walked off the floor with her trainer, according to TODAY. Biles' teammate, 20-year-old Jordan Chiles, then took her place.

Despite Biles' absence, however, Chiles, along with teammates Grace McCallum and Sunisa (Suni) Lee continued to compete and won the silver medal.

In an interview Tuesday with the TODAY Show, Biles spoke to co-anchor Hoda Kotb about what led to her withdrawal from the team final. "Physically, I feel good, I'm in shape," said Biles. "Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming here to the Olympics and being the head star isn't an easy feat, so we're just trying to take it one day at a time and we'll see."

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States competes on vault during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty

Biles, a six-time Olympic medalist has previously landed the Yurchenko double pike during podium training last week, a challenging vault Biles had nailed in May at the 2021 U.S. Classic, according to People.

Ahead of Tuesday's competition, Biles had previously spoken out about the pressure she was feeling with this summer's Olympic Games. In a post shared Monday on her Instagram page, Biles wrote: "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The olympics is no joke! BUT I'm happy my family was able to be with me virtually🤍 they mean the world to me!"

Simone-Biles-Out-of-Team-Finals-at-Olympics-GettyImages-1330887357 Credit: Getty Images

In response to Biles' stunning departure from the gymnastics team final on Tuesday, former U.S. Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman spoke to the TODAY Show about the situation could impact Biles emotionally.

"It's just so much pressure, and I've been watching how much pressure has been on her in the months leading up to the Games, and it's just devastating. I feel horrible," said Raisman on Tuesday.