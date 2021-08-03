Simone Biles is leaving the Tokyo Games with another medal — and making history in the process.

The 24-year-old gymnast, who withdrew from several events last week to focus on her mental health, finished third in Tuesday's balance beam final. China's Guan Chenchen and Tan Xijing placed first and second, respectively. This is Biles's second medal from this summer's Games and her seventh overall. She is now tied with Shannon Miller for most Olympic medals ever won by a U.S. gymnast. (Related: Simone Biles Stepping Away from the Olympics Is Exactly What Makes Her the G.O.A.T.)

"I didn't expect a medal today, I just wanted to go out there for me and that's why I did," said Biles on Tuesday after winning bronze, according to CBS News. In a separate interview with the TODAY Show, Biles said her bronze medal from Tuesday's event "means more than all of her golds."

Biles had previously earned a silver medal, along with teammates Jordan Chiles, Sunisa (Suni) Lee, and Grace McCallum in last Tuesday's team all-around final. In an interview with the TODAY Show following the event, Biles told Kotb that she felt good physically, but "emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment." (Related: Simone Biles Says She Feels Like 'the Weight of the World' Is On Her Shoulders at the Tokyo Olympics)

In a series of candid messages shared Friday on her Instagram Stories, Biles elaborated how her "mind and body are simply not in sync." She then detailed a phenomenon known as the "twisties," which can result in a gymnast losing their sense of dimension and space while in the air, according to BBC. This condition could also lead to an athlete losing control of their body and do extra flips or twists while in the air. There is also the potential risk of a gymnast being unable to land safely.

"It's the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body," explained Biles on her Instagram Stories last week. "What's even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air I also have NO idea how I'm going to land. Or what I'm going to land on. Head/hands/feet/back..."

Since speaking out about her emotional well-being, Biles has received unyielding support from fellow Olympic greats, Michael Phelps and Aly Raisman, in addition to her own teammates. Following Biles's win on Tuesday, Chiles posted a touching message on Instagram to her teammate and BFF. (Related: Simone Biles Receives Tons of Celebrity Support After Withdrawing from Olympic Team Final)

"Proud is an understatement you did that, I love ya so much💕. I literally bawled my eyes out cause I am so happy for you!" wrote Chiles.