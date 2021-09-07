Sloane Stephens Called Social Media Harassment 'Exhausting and Never Ending' After Her U.S. Open Loss

"I choose to show you guys happiness on here but it's not always sunshine and roses," wrote Stephens on her Instagram Story.

At the age of 28, American tennis player Sloane Stephens has already accomplished more than what many would hope to in a lifetime. From six Women's Tennis Association titles to a career-high ranking of No.3 in the world back in 2018, there's no question that Stephens is a force to be reckoned with. But despite her admirable athletic prowess, even Stephens isn't immune to online trolls.

Following her third-round loss to Germany's Angelique Kerber on Friday at the U.S. Open, Stephens took to Instagram to reflect on the competition. "Disappointing loss yesterday, but I'm heading in the right direction. Honestly, so much to be proud of! Been fighting battles all year and haven't backed down yet. Never stop fighting! You win or you learn, but you never lose," she captioned the post. Although Lindsey Vonn and Strong Is Sexy's Kayla Nicole were among those who wrote supportive messages to Stephens, the Florida native also revealed in her Instagram Stories that she had received hurtful comments post-match. (See: The Simple, 5-Word Mantra Sloane Stephens Lives By)

Sloane-Stephens-Angelique-Kerber-2021 US Open - Day 5-GettyImages-1338143545 Credit: Getty Images

"I am human, after last night's match I got 2k+ messages of abuse/anger from people upset by yesterday's result," wrote Stephens in an Instagram Story, according to People. also sharing a message that read: "I promise to find you and destroy your leg so hard that you can't walk anymore @sloanestephens!"

Stephens went on to explain how "this type of hate is so exhausting and never ending." "This isn't talked about enough, but it really freaking sucks," she continued. "I choose to show you guys happiness on here but it's not always sunshine and roses."

In response to the vile messages Stephens received, a spokesperson for Facebook (which owns Instagram) told CNN in a statement: "The racist abuse directed at Sloane Stephens after the US Open is abhorrent. No one should have to experience racist abuse anywhere, and sending it on Instagram is against our rules," the statement read. "In addition to our work to remove comments and accounts that repeatedly break our rules, there are safety features available, including Comment Filters and Message Controls, which can mean no one has to see this type of abuse. No single thing will fix this challenge overnight but we're committed to the work to keep our community safe from abuse."

Stephens, who won the U.S. Open in 2017, previously opened up to Shape about her social media platform and fan engagement. "I appreciate that I can have a direct dialogue with fans through my social media channels. If I have a message I want to communicate or something to share, I can directly say it when and how I want. It's definitely uncomfortable at times to be vulnerable, but as I've gotten older, I try to focus on the positive," she said earlier this summer. (Related: How Sloane Stephens Recharges Her Batteries Off the Tennis Court)