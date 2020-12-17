Sophie Turner Has a Brutally Honest Message for People Who Still Refuse to Wear a Mask
The Queen of the North has spoken.
Sophie Turner is not one to hold back when it comes to speaking her mind. The former Game of Thrones actress has trolled influencers for promoting toxic diet products, she once had the perfect clap-back for people who questioned why she attended a Black Lives Matter protest, and she's shut down celebrities who refused to quarantine when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the U.S.
Now, the Queen of the North has another message, and this time it's for people who are still refusing to wear a face mask nine months into the pandemic. In a short but brilliant video uploaded to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the actress said: "If I can wear a mask while giving birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart. And that's the tea." (Related: Some Hospitals Aren't Allowing Partners and Supporters In Childbirth Delivery Rooms Due to COVID-19 Concerns)
Turner's fans were quick to applaud the actress for her scathingly simple message. "Sophie Turner for the win," tweeted one user. "You heard it world. Wear the GOD DAMN MASK. And that's the tea."
Another user shared: "Thank you #sophieturner!!! I agree and if you want this pandemic to end, then do as Sophie says and wear a mask. It's not that hard."
Turner is far from the only celeb to spread awareness about coronavirus prevention. Back in March, Demi Lovato, Millie Bobby Brown, Eva Longoria, and others shared who they #stayathomefor in a social media challenge that encouraged others to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. In July, Jennifer Aniston urged people to wear masks after one of her friends was fighting for his life in the ICU. More recently, both Kaley Cuoco and trainer Kira Stokes defended themselves for wearing masks while working out and urged others to do the same. (Related: How to Find the Best Face Mask for Workouts)
Truth is, studies have continually shown that, aside from social distancing (and getting the COVID-19 vaccine once it's widely available), wearing a mask is the most effective way to slow coronavirus transmission. In fact, some research suggests that we could avoid nearly 130,000 COVID-19-related deaths if 95 percent of Americans wore a mask in public.
In the words of Sophie Turner: And that's the tea.
The information in this story is accurate as of press time. As updates about coronavirus COVID-19 continue to evolve, it’s possible that some information and recommendations in this story have changed since initial publication. We encourage you to check in regularly with resources such as the CDC, the WHO, and your local public health department for the most up-to-date data and recommendations.
Comments