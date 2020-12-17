Now, the Queen of the North has another message, and this time it's for people who are still refusing to wear a face mask nine months into the pandemic. In a short but brilliant video uploaded to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the actress said: "If I can wear a mask while giving birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart. And that's the tea." (Related: Some Hospitals Aren't Allowing Partners and Supporters In Childbirth Delivery Rooms Due to COVID-19 Concerns)

Turner's fans were quick to applaud the actress for her scathingly simple message. "Sophie Turner for the win," tweeted one user. "You heard it world. Wear the GOD DAMN MASK. And that's the tea."

Another user shared: "Thank you #sophieturner!!! I agree and if you want this pandemic to end, then do as Sophie says and wear a mask. It's not that hard."

In the words of Sophie Turner: And that's the tea.