The 18-year-old gymnast also became the fifth consecutive American gymnast to claim the top prize in Thursday's event.

Gymnast Sunisa (Suni) Lee is officially an Olympic gold medalist.

The 18-year-old athlete scored top marks Thursday in the women's individual all-around gymnastics final at the Ariake Gymnastics Center in Tokyo, defeating Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and Angelina Melnikova of Russia's Olympic Committee, who finished second and third, respectively. FYI, the individual all-around event is comprised of performances on the vault, uneven bars, the balance beam, and a floor exercise.

Lee, who is the first Hmong American Olympic gymnast, continued Team USA's gold medal streak in the individual all-around gymnastics final as Simone Biles, who withdrew from Thursday's event and Tuesday's team final to focus on her mental health, had won the gold medal at the 2016 Games in Rio. Gabby Douglas had previously won in London at the 2012 Games, four years after Natasia Liukin in Beijing. Carly Patterson had first won the gold at the Athens Games in 2004.

Suni-Lee-Gold-Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 6 Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, Suni Lee of the U.S., and Angelina Melnikova of Russia's Olympic Committee. | Credit: Getty Images

Following Lee's monumental win on Thursday, she celebrated with her coaches, according to People, and teammate Jade Carey, who also participated in the individual all-around final and placed eighth.

Lee, a Minnesota native, had won the silver medal, along with Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Grace McCallum for Tuesday's team final. Biles thanked her teammates on Instagram for stepping up. "I'm SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I'll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn't. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y'all," wrote Biles on Instagram.

Suni-Lee-Gold-All-Around-Womens-Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 6 Credit: Getty

Lee herself also posted a touching message to Biles, who has received an outpouring of celebrity support since prioritizing her mental well-being at the games. "Proud of you & everything you've accomplished! thank you for being a role model and someone i look up to every single day. you not only inspire me as a gymnast but as a person as well. your fearlessness and ability to do the impossible does not go unnoticed, we love you!" shared Lee on Wednesday.