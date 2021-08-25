How to Recreate Taylor Swift's Fun and Floral TikTok Look
In case you missed it, Taylor Swift is officially on TikTok—or, as she likes to call it, #SwiftTok.
The 31-year-old pop star posted her first-ever TikTok video on Monday, switching between outfits while lip-syncing along to the lyrics of "Screwface Capital" by British rapper Dave. "Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I'm on tiktok now let the games begin," she captioned the clip. (FYI, Swift isn't the only celeb new to TikTok. In fact, Zac Efron recently made his debut, courtesy of Jessica Alba.)
Since joining the viral video platform, the "Evermore" singer has already amassed 1.7 million followers, not to mention the 1.6 million likes she received for her first post. And while it's clear that many are excited to see Swift on TikTok, some can't help but swoon over one particular outfit in her video: a bow-strap yellow floral dress that's both whimsical and understated.
Swift's sheath in question is the Joyce Dress from the celebrity-favorite fashion company, Reformation. And while the exact shade is unsurprisingly sold out, shoppers can snag the style in four other colors, including the pale-neutral Oatmeal to the warm terracotta Rye (Buy It, $218, thereformation.com).
Of course, if your goal is to mimic Swift's sunny style, we have options for that too.
Related Items
Lulus Sweet Sentiments Mustard Yellow Jacquard Tiered Midi Dress
Sold in sizes XS-XL, this vibrant yellow midi dress features a very similar silhouette to Swift's Reformation dress, only in a more pumped-up hue and at a significantly lower price point.
Bardot Floral Ditsy Tie Shoulder Midi Dress
Hoping to mimic the slit? This pale yellow floral dress has that and tie-straps, though, they're thicker than the Reformation dress.
Line & Dot Hailey Floral Print Midi Dress
If you prefer a pale yellow palette, this ruched bust dress has a very similar allure to Swift's Reformation ensemble. Though, instead of a high slit, it features a ruffled tier hem.