The singer spoke candidly about the procedure during Wednesday's episode of her reality show, We Got Love Teyana & Iman.

Teyana Taylor recently revealed that she had breast lumps removed — and the recovery process wasn't easy.

During Wednesday's episode of Taylor and husband Iman Shumpert's reality series, We Got Love Teyana & Iman, the 30-year-old singer underwent emergency surgery in Miami after discovering lumps in her breasts. A biopsy on her dense breast tissue concluded that Taylor, thankfully, was fine, but she was still happy to undergo the surgery for her own peace of mind.

"I just want this to be the last time I go through this. Cancer runs through my family, so it's a scary thing both for me and Iman," she said on Wednesday's episode.

Taylor, who has been married to former NBA star Shumpert since 2016, had to stay in the hospital for a week while she recovered from the "complicated" procedure. Being away from the couple's two children, daughters Junie, 5, and 11-month-old Rue, was "tough" for the New York native. (Related: The Self-Care Practices Teyana Taylor Relies On to Keep Cool Among the Chaos)

"I'm definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much," she said of her Atlanta-based loved ones on Wednesday's episode. "That's probably the longest I've been away from them. My number one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well."

Taylor also recalled on Wednesday's episode that her first question post-op was, "When will I be able to hold my babies again?" The answer wasn't one Taylor wanted to hear as her doctors advised that she avoid picking up or holding her children for six weeks. Taylor's doctors advised that she avoid picking up and holding her daughters for six weeks.

"Rue don't understand what's going on," said Taylor during the episode. "She's like, 'Pick me up! Hello! What are you doing?'" Taylor said she also wasn't allowed to give "tight hugs," adding, "I don't even know if I'm going to last six weeks." (Related: Must-Know Facts About Breast Cancer)