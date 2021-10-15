Tia Mowry Slams the Post-Pregnancy Pressures of 'Snapback' Culture

"I think instead we can look at our bodies and love and acknowledge them for keeping us alive and keeping our babies alive!" exclaimed the actress on Instagram.

Tia Mowry isn't here for the pressure on new moms to "bounce back" to their pre-baby bodies.

In a series of photos recently shared on Instagram, Mowry, 43, is seen posing both with and without her baby bump, emphasizing to her 9.3 million followers that women should love their bodies no matter the stage of their motherhood journeys.

"Pregnancy was such a special time in my life and I loved it and my bump! I also loved my body before pregnancy," wrote the Family Reunion star on Instagram. "We're led to believe we should love one over the other. But it was important for me to be super proud of BOTH bodies instead of feeling pressured to be a part of the snapback culture." (Related: Tamera Mowry Drank Her Sister Tia's Breast Milk and We Have So Many Questions)

She continued, "I think instead we can look at our bodies and love and acknowledge them for keeping us alive and keeping our babies alive! Mamas, we can allow our bodies to just BE while we nourish them (and our little ones!) with good things, instead of buying into the snapback culture."

Mowry has two children, a 10-year-old son named Cree, and a 3-year-old daughter, Cairo, whom she shares with husband Cory Hardrict.

This isn't the first time the actress has spoken out against "snapback" culture. Back in 2019, the actress revealed that she was subjected to body-shaming both before and after her second pregnancy, but refused to let it affect how she approached her own self-care. (Related: How Tia Mowry Is Embracing Her Excess Skin and Stretch Marks Post-Pregnancy)

"Checking in. #17months post-pregnant. I did it my way and in my time," wrote Mowry on Instagram at the time. "Many women feel the need to #snapback right away after they deliver. That was never the goal for me. I was called #fat during my #pregnancy and I was called #fat after my #pregnancy. Why do we do this to each other? Instead of #love one another other? I will never understand that."(Related: Celebs Who Refuse to Follow Super-Strict Diets)

She added in 2019, "I intentionally documented my journey and became vulnerable to show #women that it's okay to go at your own pace, it is okay to love yourself no matter where you are in your journey. Do not fold to societal pressures. After hard work with just diet and exercise, today I'm closer to my goal. Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what?? I LOVE all me and I want you to love all of you too. #women #rock."

Last August, Mowry also shared an update on her progress, reiterating what came to be her core messaging: Leave moms and their bodies alone and do what feels good for you.