If anyone’s using their time in quarantine productively, it’s Tiffany Haddish. In a recent YouTube Live conversation with NBA star Carmelo Anthony, Haddish revealed she’s been working on new TV shows, exercising (apparently she can “do the splits now”), gardening, cooking, and she’s even brainstorming an idea for a community-oriented grocery store chain for the BIPOC community.

Haddish has also been using her downtime to actively participate in Black Lives Matter protests, including a recent event supporting Black trans rights in Hollywood. Recalling her experience at the protest to Anthony, Haddish said she spoke to the crowd that day about what it means to be Black in America, how she and her family have been personally affected by prejudiced violence, and the concerns she has about becoming a mother as a Black woman. (Related: How Racism Can Affect Your Mental Health)

“I’m not a fearful person, but I have watched friends growing up be killed by police officers,” she told Anthony. “As a Black person, we are being hunted, and I’ve always felt like that. We’re hunted and we’re slaughtered, and they get this license to kill us, and that’s not okay.”

When people have asked Haddish about whether she’s going to have kids, she admitted to Anthony that she’s often “made up excuses” to avoid telling the hard truth about her fears. “I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me and then know that they’re going to be hunted or killed,” she shared. “Why would I put someone through that? White people don’t have to think about that.” (Related: 11 Ways Black Women Can Protect Their Mental Health During Pregnancy and Postpartum)

Regardless of whether Haddish one day decides to have kids, there’s no doubt that she does her part to support children in under-served communities. The actress is the founder of the She Ready Foundation, an organization that helps children in foster care get the resources and support they need through sponsorships, suitcases, mentoring, and counseling.

Haddish told Anthony that her own childhood in foster care inspired her to create the foundation. “When I was 13, I was getting moved around a lot, and every time they’d move me, they would make me put all my clothes in trash bags. And that made me feel like garbage,” she said. “Eventually, someone gave me a suitcase, and it made me feel different. And I thought to myself when I was 13, ‘If I ever get any kind of power, I’m gonna try to make sure no kids feel like garbage.’ So, I got a little power, and I started my foundation.” (Related: Accessible and Supportive Mental Health Resources for Black Womxn)