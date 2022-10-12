Tracee Ellis Ross is turning 50 on October 29, 2022, and she can't wait.

"I'm very excited about it [turning 50]," the actress told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on a recent Today with Hoda & Jenna segment. "I have always loved getting older. Like, I really have."

Though she's looking forward to her next birthday, Ellis Ross doesn't shy away from the fact that aging isn't always easy. "There are certain things that are really strange," she said. "I am in perimenopause and hot flashes come up like a personal summer just enters from the inside."

ICYDK, perimenopause is a term used to describe the years leading up to menopause, notes the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Symptoms may include changes in menstrual cycle length and flow, hot flashes, and sleep issues due to fluctuating estrogen levels in a woman's 30s and 40s. (Read more: Naomi Watts Shared Some Unfiltered Thoughts On Menopause and Aging)

However, Ellis Ross seems to be feeling good about getting older overall. "I feel like I am wiser; I'm more comfortable in my skin," she explained to Kotb and Bush Hager. It's a comfort that she didn't always know would come to her.

"If you had told me in my 20s in my teens, that I was going to be somebody that actually could do scary things, that I could be comfortable even when I was uncomfortable, that I could live life on life's terms, that I could intuitively handle situations which used to baffle me, that I had an unbreakable, unshakeable foundation for life underneath me — I would have said there's no way," shared the Black-ish star. "I was scared, and I was uncomfortable in my skin, and all of these things."

Ellis Ross was candid about the fact that it's been a tough journey to get to the place she's at today. Sometimes it's felt "like chewing on ground glass" to make her way through life, she explained. "And so I wake up now, and yes, I have built a beautiful life around me. But the most important part for me is how I feel on the inside," she said. "That even on days when I'm uncomfortable, I have a tribe of friends around me that can love me when I can't love myself. And it's really a gratifying place and time in my life, I find."

Ellis Ross shared a clip from the recent interview on Instagram with a caption inviting fans and followers to mark their calendars for her 50th birthday. She also included a scorpion emoji, likely hinting at her Scorpio zodiac sign.

Her positive outlook on aging seems to have resonated with her social media community, as the post currently has more than 270,000 likes and countless supportive comments, including a few from fellow celebrities. Sophia Bush shared a couple of emojis — some stars and a red pepper — to express herself. "Well damn, sign me up for 50!" wrote Elaine Welteroth.

Cheers to Ellis Ross as she counts down to a birthday milestone!