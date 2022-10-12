News and Trends Celebrity News Tracee Ellis Ross Opened Up About Perimenopause While Looking Forward to Her 50th Birthday The Black-ish star's birthday is on October 29. By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends. Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skin care, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities. Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news. Christie graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in humanities and a minor in journalism. She currently lives in New York, New York. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross is turning 50 on October 29, 2022, and she can't wait. "I'm very excited about it [turning 50]," the actress told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on a recent Today with Hoda & Jenna segment. "I have always loved getting older. Like, I really have." Jennifer Garner Counted Down to Her 50th Birthday with Intense Workouts Though she's looking forward to her next birthday, Ellis Ross doesn't shy away from the fact that aging isn't always easy. "There are certain things that are really strange," she said. "I am in perimenopause and hot flashes come up like a personal summer just enters from the inside." ICYDK, perimenopause is a term used to describe the years leading up to menopause, notes the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Symptoms may include changes in menstrual cycle length and flow, hot flashes, and sleep issues due to fluctuating estrogen levels in a woman's 30s and 40s. (Read more: Naomi Watts Shared Some Unfiltered Thoughts On Menopause and Aging) However, Ellis Ross seems to be feeling good about getting older overall. "I feel like I am wiser; I'm more comfortable in my skin," she explained to Kotb and Bush Hager. It's a comfort that she didn't always know would come to her. "If you had told me in my 20s in my teens, that I was going to be somebody that actually could do scary things, that I could be comfortable even when I was uncomfortable, that I could live life on life's terms, that I could intuitively handle situations which used to baffle me, that I had an unbreakable, unshakeable foundation for life underneath me — I would have said there's no way," shared the Black-ish star. "I was scared, and I was uncomfortable in my skin, and all of these things." Tracee Ellis Ross Opened Up About Her Hair Journey and Aging Ellis Ross was candid about the fact that it's been a tough journey to get to the place she's at today. Sometimes it's felt "like chewing on ground glass" to make her way through life, she explained. "And so I wake up now, and yes, I have built a beautiful life around me. But the most important part for me is how I feel on the inside," she said. "That even on days when I'm uncomfortable, I have a tribe of friends around me that can love me when I can't love myself. And it's really a gratifying place and time in my life, I find." Ellis Ross shared a clip from the recent interview on Instagram with a caption inviting fans and followers to mark their calendars for her 50th birthday. She also included a scorpion emoji, likely hinting at her Scorpio zodiac sign. Her positive outlook on aging seems to have resonated with her social media community, as the post currently has more than 270,000 likes and countless supportive comments, including a few from fellow celebrities. Sophia Bush shared a couple of emojis — some stars and a red pepper — to express herself. "Well damn, sign me up for 50!" wrote Elaine Welteroth. Cheers to Ellis Ross as she counts down to a birthday milestone! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit