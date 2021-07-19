The 25-year-old athlete credited her trainer, as well as her nearest and dearest, for pushing her to go for Olympic gold.

Trampoline Gymnast Charlotte Drury Opens Up About Her New Diabetes Diagnosis Just Before the Tokyo Olympics

The road to the Tokyo Olympics has been a winding one for most athletes. They've had to navigate a year-long postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But trampoline gymnast Charlotte Drury had another unexpected obstacle thrown her way in 2021: being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Drury recently opened up about her journey on Instagram, revealing how she had been "feeling 'off' for months" leading up to the 2021 Olympic Trials but had chalked it up to "depression linked to the struggles of living and training and going to school in a pandemic." When she got to the Women's Gymnastics National Team camp in March, however, the 25-year-old athlete realized something gravely was amiss.

"I spent the last year busting my ass and pushing through the hardest trainings of my life to show up at national team camp in March and watch the other girls out jump me by miles," shared Drury on Instagram.

On the way home from camp, Drury said she decided to listen to "the nagging voice inside her head that was telling her something was wrong." She made an appointment with her doctor and had blood work done. Later that day, Drury received life-changing news from her doctor: She had type 1 diabetes and an "urgent" follow-up was necessary. Drury then recalled her three-word reaction: "…I'm sorry what."

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the body does not produce insulin, a hormone your body utilizes to use glucose for energy, and can happen at any age, according to the American Diabetes Association. Type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form, occurs when the body does not use insulin properly.

In response to the diagnosis, Drury momentarily halted her training, unsure how to move forward.

"I didn't go into practice for a week," shared Drury. "I didn't even consider continuing with gym. This felt insurmountable and terrifying, and there was just no way I could figure out how to manage a life-changing diagnosis and get into Olympic shape in time for the first trial in three weeks."

But with the help of trainer Logan Dooley, a former Olympic trampoline gymnast, and others, Drury "started to figure out how to manage it and decided to give everything I had to the sport in the little bit of time I had left."

Three months later, Drury said she has shaved nine points off her glycated hemoglobin test (or A1C), which measures the percentage of blood sugar attached to the hemoglobin protein that carries oxygen in your red blood cells. It's important to monitor because the higher your A1C levels, the higher the risk of diabetes complications, according to the Mayo Clinic. Now Tokyo-bound, Drury is grateful she was able to persevere.

"Words can't describe how hard this year has been…but through all the adversity, I'm most proud of myself for not giving up," said Drury. "I found out that I'm tougher than I think I am."

Drury has received an outpouring of support from past Olympians since opening up about her health journey, including gymnasts gymnast McKayla Maroney and Laurie Hernandez.

"You're my inspiration. You've persevered through things like no one I've ever seen—I'm truly in awe of your strength every day. Love you to the moon," commented Maroney, who earned gold and silver medals at the 2021 London Games.

Hernandez, a gold medalist from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, wrote, "Always in awe of you, and so, so proud of you."

Dooley himself also offered his public support to Drury, stating how "incredibly proud" he is of her.

"This has been a tough year; however, you continue to prove your strength and [stay] true to your goals and constantly inspire those around you," Dooley commented on her Instagram.