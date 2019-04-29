Image zoom Instagram/@vanessahudgens

Keto was named the most popular diet in 2018, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down. Regular folks, celebrities, and influencers alike continue to tout the high-fat, low-carb diet for quick weight loss and increased energy levels. Vanessa Hudgens is one of the most recent A-listers to admit she's a fan of keto, so much so that she recently took to Instagram to advertise a keto-friendly "fat bomb" snack. (Related: Vanessa Hudgens Just Launched a Workout Collection with Avia—and We Want Everything)

"#ad Finally the perfect Keto snack!!" she wrote. "@SlimFast #SlimFastKeto Peanut Butter Cup Fat Bombs are creamy peanut butter and chocolatey goodness... without all the sugar and carbs. And I loooovvvve that I can take it with me on-the-go!"

Turns out, a lot of Hudgens' followers weren't thrilled about her promoting a weight-loss product—or the keto diet in general, for that matter. (Related: Why This Dietitian Is Completely Against the Keto Diet)

"Please stop advertising unhealthy methods to lose weight," one user wrote. "You talk so much about being fit and working out and then you promote unhealthy and not effective methods to lose weight," said another.

Others took issue not with the keto diet in general, but the specific ingredients in the snack that Hudgens is promoting. For starters, one serving of these "fat bombs" contains seven grams of saturated fats, which is more than half of your daily recommended value, according to the American Heart Association. The snack also contains an ingredient called erythritol, a popular sugar substitute that can cause some serious gastrointestinal discomfort, including bloating, gas, and diarrhea, depending on your stomach sensitivities.

Commenters pointed out that while keto endorsements like this may seem healthful, these labels are often a marketing hype and should be taken with a grain of salt.

For her part, though, Hudgens has previously talked about being on keto for her own reasons, and she's expressed that she isn't here to push the diet on anyone. "I feel like it’s a recipe that works for me," she recently told People. "Everyone’s different of course, but for me, that’s what’s been the most beneficial so far."

As for why the keto diet has been good for her, she said: "If you have the right ingredients to keep you on track, I think it’s amazing. I'm always making sure I'm getting those healthy fats in, so I eat a LOT of almond butter. You feel really energetic and supported on the keto diet."

Bottom line: Hudgens' interest in keto clearly wasn't a secret before she posted this Instagram ad. And for what it's worth, she recommended the snack as something to eat on-the-go, not as a quick-fix means to lose weight.