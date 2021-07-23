Here's everything you need to know about Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe, and Allyson Felix's Olympic schedules.

The Tokyo Olympic Games have finally arrived, after being delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the circumstance, 205 countries are participating in the Tokyo Games this summer, and they remain united by a new Olympics motto: "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together."

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Summer Olympics, including how to watch your favorite athletes compete.

When Do the Olympics Start?

The Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics is on Friday, July 23, although the competitions for men's and women's soccer and women's softball began days prior.

How Long Do the Olympics Take Place?

The Tokyo Olympics will conclude on Sunday, August 8, with the Closing Ceremony. The Paralympic Games will be held in Tokyo from Tuesday, August 24, through Sunday, September 5.

Where Can I Watch the Opening Ceremony?

The live broadcast of the Opening Ceremony began Friday, July 23, at 6:55 a.m. ET on NBC, as Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of New York. Streaming will also be available on NBCOlympics.com. A primetime broadcast will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, which can also be streamed online and will highlight Team USA.

Which Athletes Are Team USA's Flag Bearers for the Opening Ceremony?

Women's basketball star Sue Bird and men's baseball infielder Eddy Alvarez — who also medaled at the 2014 Winter Olympics in speed skating — will serve as Team USA's flag bearers for the Tokyo Games.

Will Fans Be Able to Attend the Toyko Olympics?

Spectators have been barred from attending the Olympics this summer due to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, according to The New York Times. Athletes who had been set to compete at the Tokyo Games have also been affected by the novel coronavirus, including tennis player Coco Gauff, who withdrew from the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 in the days leading up to the Opening Ceremony.

When Will Simone Biles and the U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team Compete?

While Biles and her teammates took part in a podium practice on Thursday, July 22, the competition for the G.O.A.T. gymnast and Team USA begins Sunday, July 25. The event takes place at 2:10 a.m. ET, and will air at 7 p.m. on NBC and will stream live on Peacock at 6 a.m., according to Today. The team finals will take place two days later on Tuesday, July 27, from 6:45 to 9:10 a.m. ET, airing on NBC at 8 p.m. and Peacock at 6 a.m.

All-Around: The women's all-around competition begins Thursday, July 29, at 6:50 a.m. and will air on NBC at 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Peacock.

Vault & Uneven Bars: The event finals in the vault, when gymnasts perform complex moves off of a springboard, and uneven bars takes place Sunday, August 1, at 4 a.m. ET, which will stream live on Peacock. The women's vault final will air at 9 p.m. on NBC and the uneven bars at 11 p.m.

Floor Exercise: The women's final floor exercise, a performance set to music and choreography, will take place Monday, August 2, at 4 a.m. ET, which will stream live on Peacock and air at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Balance Beam: The women's balance beam final will get underway on Tuesday, August 3, at 4 a.m. ET, which will stream on Peacock and air at 8 p.m. on NBC.

When Can I Watch the U.S. Women's Soccer Team at the Olympics?

The U.S. women's soccer team fell to Sweden, 3-0, on Wednesday, July 21, in their Olympic opener. The team, which includes gold medalist Megan Rapinoe, will next compete Saturday, July 24, at 7:30 a.m. ET against New Zealand. In addition to Rapinoe, sisters Sam and Kristie Mewis are also chasing Olympic glory together as part of Team USA's 18-player Olympic roster.

When Is Runner Allyson Felix Competing?

The Tokyo Games marks Felix's fifth Olympics, and she's already one of the most decorated track and field stars in history.

Felix will begin her run for Olympic glory on Friday, July 30, at 7:30 a.m. ET in the first round of the mixed 4x400-meter relay, in which four runners, both male and female, complete 400 meters or one lap. The final for this event will take place the following day, Saturday, July 31, at 8:35 a.m. ET, according to Popsugar.

The first round of the women's 400-meter, which is a sprint, begins Monday, August 2, at 8:45 p.m. ET, with the finals taking place on Friday, August 6, at 8:35 a.m. ET. Additionally, the opening round of the women's 4x400-meter relay begins Thursday, August, 5 at 6:25 a.m. ET, with the finals set for Saturday, August 7, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

What Is Team USA's Medal Count?