Whether you've been considering going vegan and haven't taken the leap yet or you're simply bored with your usual #quarantinecooking adventures, Lizzo's new "what I eat in a day" TikTok is sure to give you some inspiration in the kitchen.

The Grammy award winner took to TikTok over the weekend to share that, "as a new vegan", she's recently been "exploring flavors from plants and plant-based proteins" and wanted to let fans in on exactly what she eats in a typical day.

"Disclaimer: This is not every day, but this was a pretty average one," she explained in the video before sharing a few examples of her breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert with her followers.

In the morning, Lizzo said she usually whips up a green smoothie made with kale or spinach, frozen fruit, and coconut water—a nice protein-packed, hydrating way to start the day. For lunch, one of her go-to's is a colorful salad made with kale, red cabbage, broccoli, seasoned avocado, white onions, and carrots. (BTW, this is why you should paint your diet with every color and "eat the rainbow.")

For dinner, Lizzo opted for Shroomeats Mushroom Balls, which are meatless "meatballs" made with shiitake mushrooms (great for boosting immunity), soybean flour, soybean oil, sugar, salt, and pepper. The singer topped the mushroom balls with a truffle-chickpeas mixture and a side of quinoa—packing in lots of fiber and protein, which help you feel fuller longer—plus a little leftover salad from lunch.

Finally, for dessert, Lizzo made a peanut butter and jelly smoothie by blending together peanut butter, frozen strawberries, oats, oat milk, vanilla protein powder, and, of course, "love from Jesus," she joked in the video, adding that she felt "very lit and full" by the end of the day. (Related: I Followed a Vegan Diet for a Week and Discovered a New Appreciation for These Foods)

As a vegan, Lizzo doesn't eat meat or any animal by-products, including eggs, milk, and cheese. While it seems like she's figured out her main meals and snacks, she's had a little more trouble finding satisfying hangover-food alternatives, she said in another TikTok video. Her go-to after a night out used to be cheesy eggs, but after some experimenting, she's found a vegan alternative. Now, she creates a vegan breakfast scramble using Just Egg (an egg alternative) whipped together with beans, corn, spinach, and vegan pepper jack cheese, and lightly seasoned with garlic powder, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper. (Related: Hangover Cures That Really Work and the Ones That Don't)

If you're on the lookout for more satisfying vegan breakfast ideas, Lizzo also shared an insider tip on how to make vegan bacon taste more bacon-y. "I like to cook it in maple syrup so it gets nice and crunchy and candied," she said in a TikTok video. (Related: The Plant-Based Vegan Bacon You'll Want to Eat with All the Things)

Turns out, this isn't the first time Lizzo has dabbled in veganism. In a 2017 interview with NastyGal, the singer revealed that she was previously vegetarian for seven years and vegan for one year. She said that she was inspired to make the switch while living in Minneapolis because of the impressive vegan and vegetarian scene in the city. "Minneapolis has really, really real good vegetarian and vegan food options," she shared with the outlet. "I really discovered my vegetarianism and my veganism there. I found places that were really creative with how they made vegan food and it wasn't just fluff, just tofu, just seitan. It was like, finding ways to make vegetable-based proteins." (Here's everything you need to know about the differences between a vegan vs. vegetarian diet.)