The intention of the campaign is to highlight Black women and the important work they're doing to help fight systemic racism and promote equality.

Today marks the launch of #ShareTheMicNow, a social media campaign in which dozens of Black female activists will take over the Instagram handles of white performers, fashion designers, and athletes in an effort to amplify Black voices.

"When the world listens to women, it listens to white women," continues the post. "For far too long, Black women's voices have gone unheard, even though they've been using their voices loudly for centuries to enact change. Today, more than ever, it is NECESSARY that we create a unifying action to center Black women's lives, stories, and calls to action. We need to listen to Black women." (Related: Kerry Washington and Activist Kendrick Sampson Spoke About Mental Health In the Fight for Racial Justice)

To give you an idea of what these conversations will look like, here's a glimpse into a few of the partnerships.

Latham Thomas and Gwyneth Paltrow

"As a leading voice in the wellness industry who's spent two decades of my professional life carving a path, I know firsthand how challenging it is to be in space that minimizes the voices and contributions of POC," Thomas wrote on Instagram. "As a Black woman who's also a leader in the maternal health space, I know all too well the challenges birth workers of color face in advancing their careers while lifting what matters most—birth equity and reproductive justice." (Reminder: Black women are disproportionately affected by pregnancy and childbirth complications.)

Alexis McGill Johnson and Elizabeth Warren

A major part of Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren's 2020 presidential campaign was the protection of women's reproductive rights. So, it comes as no surprise that the acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood, Alexis McGill Johnson, will be taking over Warren's Instagram account.

In an Instagram post on her own feed, McGill Johnson said she plans to use her takeover "to celebrate Black brilliance and discuss our fights for justice and for freedom."

In her work at Planned Parenthood, McGill Johnson said she ensures "that every person—regardless of their race, income, insurance, gender identity, sexual orientation, abilities, or immigration status—can access expert, compassionate sexual and reproductive healthcare, information, and education without shame or judgment."

"For more than 400 years, the systems that built and have upheld American society have demonstrated a disregard for Black people's humanity," McGill Johnson shared in a separate video on Warren's feed. "The over-policing of Black bodies extends far beyond the actions of individual police officers. It's in our workplaces, our schools, our public institutions, and yes, it is in our healthcare system. If Black people do not have the right to bodily autonomy to live their daily lives, or protest the violence against their lives, without the fear of murder or violence, we can never achieve justice, let alone reproductive freedom." (Related: Tools to Help You Uncover Implicit Bias—Plus, What That Actually Means)

Ibtihaj Muhammad and Alex Morgan

Ibtihaj Muhammad, an American fencer and member of the United States fencing team, is set to take over USWNT player, Alex Morgan's Instagram account. To share her excitement about the partnership, Morgan took to her feed with a video about what she hopes to learn from the experience. (Related: Ibtihaj Muhammad On the Future of Muslim Women In Sports)

"Ibtihaj is someone who can directly speak to the racism in this country [and what it's like] being subjected to it," said Morgan. "I, as a white woman, have never and will never be a victim of racism. So, it's important for me to share my platform with Black women who I can really learn from."

In one of her first posts on Morgan's feed, Muhammad shared her perspective on being not only the first Muslim American woman to win an Olympic medal, but also the first woman of color on Team USA in her weapon of choice in fencing. "Fencing is historically white and for a long time was not accessible to communities of color," wrote Muhammad. "I wanted to change that. I wanted to prove that I could live out my wildest dreams of winning an Olympic medal, but also that sport is a place for everyone, no matter your race, gender, or religion."