Elena Delle Donne's Denied Health Exemption Request Speaks Volumes About How Female Athletes Are Treated

In the face of COVID-19, Elena Delle Donne had to ask herself a life-changing question many at-risk workers have had to come to terms with: Should you risk your life to earn a paycheck, or give up your job and forfeit your salary to protect your health?

The Washington Mystics' star player has chronic Lyme disease, better known in the medical community as post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome, which is when Lyme disease symptoms such as pain, fatigue, and difficulty thinking continue at least six months after treatment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For Delle Donne, the painstaking battle has been 12 years long.

“I’ve been told time and time again over the years that my condition makes me immunocompromised—that part of what Lyme does is it debilitates my immune system,” Delle Donne wrote in a personal essay for The Player’s Tribune. “ I’ve had a common cold that sent my immune system spiraling into a serious relapse. I’ve relapsed off of a simple flu shot. There’s just been so many instances where I’ve contracted something that shouldn’t have been that big of a deal, but it blew my immune system out and turned into something scary."

Considering people with chronic conditions that affect the immune system are more likely to develop severe complications from COVID-19, Delle Donne decided it was best to take every possible precaution, she wrote.

Her personal physician agreed. He felt it was “too risky” for her to return for the 22-game season that tips off July 25, even with the league’s best intentions to keep players isolated in a so-called “bubble,” she wrote. So with the written backing of her personal physician and the Mystics' team doctor, who both affirmed her high-risk status, Delle Donne applied for a health exemption from the league, which would excuse her from playing but allow her to retain her salary.

“I didn’t even think it was a question whether I would be exempt or not,” Delle Donne wrote. “I didn’t need a panel of league doctors to tell me that my immune system was high-risk—I’ve played my entire career with an immune system that’s high-risk!!!”

What Delle Donne presumed to be an open-and-shut case that ruled in her favor, turned out to be the exact opposite. A few days after submitting her health exemption request, the league’s independent panel of doctors told her they were denying her application—without speaking to her or her doctors personally, she wrote. While the reason her request was flat-out rejected is murky, ESPN noted that the WNBA's independent panel of doctors considers the CDC’s guidelines when evaluating high-risk cases, and Lyme disease is not included on the agency’s list of conditions that could put someone at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

To some medical experts, though, Lyme disease could do just that. Lyme disease happens when bacteria that normally live in ticks (most commonly Borrelia burgdorferi) are transmitted to people via a tick bite, says Matthew Cook, M.D., a regenerative medicine specialist and the founder of BioReset Medical. These bacteria can live inside cells and affect nearly every organ system, making it difficult for the immune system to deal with, he explains. On the same token, people with Lyme disease typically have extremely depleted counts of natural killer cells, a type of white blood cell that works to kill tumor cells or cells infected with a virus, says Dr. Cook. (Related: I Trusted My Gut Over My Doctor—and It Saved Me from Lyme Disease)

As a result, people with Lyme disease often have trouble battling infections, which is why those with a severe case of the disease are often considered immunocompromised, says Dr. Cook. “It is relatively common to see patients with severe Lyme disease have increased difficulty compared to a healthy [patient] in terms of fighting infections,” he says. For example, people with Lyme disease are more likely to have long-term difficulties with chronic viral infections, such as Epstein-Barr virus (which causes mono), Cytomegalovirus (which can cause serious symptoms affecting the eyes, lungs, liver, esophagus, stomach, and intestines in those with weakened immune systems), and Herpesvirus 6 (which is linked to chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia), explains Dr. Cook.

“It is our theory that the immunocompromised state that patients with Lyme disease find themselves in will [also] lead them to have an increased susceptibility to COVID-19," he says. What's more, if someone currently has active Lyme disease symptoms in a specific organ system (the heart, nervous system, etc.), they could be at an increased risk of having worsened COVID-19 symptoms in that particular part of the body if they contract the virus, he adds.

To be clear, Dr. Cook can’t say whether or not Delle Donne, specifically, could be at a higher risk since he has not examined her personally. However, he notes that someone who has chronic Lyme disease and has symptoms of it will be under a state of immune stress. “Because of that immune stress, their ability to mount an immune response to an infection is going to be suboptimal compared to a healthy [person],” he explains. “Therefore, I think it’s reasonable for someone to take every possible precaution, particularly social distancing to minimize the risk of any infection.”

Putting Delle Donne in a position where she can’t fully social distance, and leading her to feel she must “either risk [her] life….. or forfeit [her] paycheck,” sends the message that the WNBA is, at best, unconcerned about putting its 2019 MVP (or, it seems, any of its players) in harm’s way for the sake of profit. Just compare it to the pay changes over in the NBA’s Florida tournament bubble. There, male players who have not been “excused” (meaning a panel of three medical experts decided that a player is at high risk of COVID-19 complications and can forfeit the season and still get paid in full) or “protected” (meaning the player's team determined he's at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and can forfeit the season and keep his full salary) will receive a papercut-sized slash in their salaries: For each game missed, an "unexcused" or "unprotected" athlete will have their paycheck reduced by 1/92.6, up to a cap of 14 games, The Athletic reports. Do a little math wizardry, and that’s only a 15.1 percent pay cut if the male basketball player skips 14 games.

Off the court and over on the turf, soccer champions Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, and Christen Press each decided not to play in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup, a 23-game, no-fans-allowed tournament that kicked off on June 27 in Utah. While Heath and Press cited the risks and uncertainty of COVID-19 as their reason for opting out of the Cup, Rapinoe gave no explanation; she simply announced she will not participate, the Washington Post reports. Most U.S. Women’s National Team players are employed under contract with the U.S. Soccer Federation, and thanks to an agreement between the Federation and the national team players’ union, Rapinoe, Heath, Press, and any other athlete who opts out—for whatever reason, health-related or otherwise—will continue to be paid, per the Washington Post.

While the Women's National Basketball Players Association—the union for current women’s professional basketball players in the WNBA—pushed back against the league's initial proposal to pay athletes only 60 percent of their salaries (because of the shortened season) and successfully negotiated for players to receive full pay, salaries would still be revoked for players who opt out without medical exemption (the problem that Delle Donne currently faces), ESPN reports. (Related: U.S. Soccer Says It Doesn't Have to Pay the Women's Team Equally Because Men's Soccer "Requires More Skill")

Following the WNBA's decision about Delle Donne's health exemption request and the release of her personal essay, Washington Mystics' general manager and head coach, Mike Thibault made it clear that the organization will not put Delle Donne’s, or other players’ health at risk. More importantly, she will continue to be on the team’s roster and be paid while she recovers from a recent back surgery, which was a result of suffering three herniated disks during the WNBA Finals in October.

But not all WNBA players may be so lucky, Arielle Chambers, a multimedia journalist and WNBA/NCAA women's basketball reporter, tells Shape. “Coach [Thibault] is really great at listening to his players,” says Chambers. “He always has been and he’s known for that, so I think it’s good that they found a loophole [to pay Delle Donne], but what about players that don’t have a loophole?" The loophole: Delle Donne wasn't able to rehab her back properly following her on-court injury last year due to the coronavirus, so the Mystics are keeping her on the roster while she does rehabilitation to prepare for next season, says Chambers.

Again, though, not every WNBA player who wants to be exempt from the season (and retain their salary) will be privy to such a loophole. That includes Los Angeles Sparks players Kristi Toliver and Chiney Ogwumike, who both opted out of the 2020 season for health concerns; The Atlanta Dream’s Renee Montgomery, who decided to skip the season to advocate for social justice reform; and Jonquel Jones of The Connecticut Sun, who noted the “unknown aspects of COVID-19 [that] have raised serious health concerns” and her desire to “focus on personal, social, and familial growth” as her reasons for not participating. While all of these players received paychecks up until the time they decided not to play, they're now forfeiting the remainder of their salaries for the season.