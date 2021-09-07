Zendaya Just Got Real About Her Experience with Therapy: 'There's Nothing Wrong with Working On Yourself'

In a new interview with British Vogue, the 25-year-old actress also opened up about feeling "the first taste of sadness" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zendaya can be considered something of an open book given her life in the public eye. But in a new interview with British Vogue, the actress is opening up about what happens behind the scenes — specifically, therapy.

"Of course I go to therapy," said the Euphoria star in the October 2021 issue of British Vogue. "I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that. I think it's a beautiful thing. There's nothing wrong with working on yourself and dealing with those things with someone who can help you, someone who can talk to you, who's not your mom or whatever, who has no bias."

Although Zendaya is accustomed to life on the go — she recently attended the Venice Film Festival to promote her upcoming blockbuster, Dune — the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down for many, including her. And, for many, with that slow down came unpleasant feelings.

It was during this time that Zendaya felt the "first kind of taste of sadness where you wake up and you just feel bad all day, like what the f—k is going on?" the 25-year-old actress recalled to British Vogue. "What is this dark cloud that's hovering over me and I don't know how to get rid of it, you know?"

Zendaya's comments about her mental health struggles come weeks after athletes Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka spoke about the emotional ups and downs they've recently experienced. Both Biles and Osaka withdrew from professional competitions over the summer to focus on their mental well-being. (In addition to Zendaya, here are nine other female celebrities who have been vocal about their mental health.)

Experiencing lingering feelings of sadness during the pandemic is likely something that many can relate to, especially as the past 18 months have been filled with uncertainty and isolation. The National Center for Health Statistics and the Census Bureau recently partnered for the Household Pulse Survey to look at pandemic-related impacts on the U.S., and found that approximately one third of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression disorders during the pandemic. By comparison, a 2019 report from the National Health Interview Survey found that only 10.8 percent had symptoms of anxiety disorder or depressive disorder. (See: How to Deal with Health Anxiety During COVID-19 and Beyond)

Fortunately, there has been an emergence of virtual and telehealth services in recent years that offer affordable and accessible support to those who need it most. In fact, nearly half of the 60 million adults and children living with mental health conditions in the U.S. go without any treatment, and for those who do seek support, they're often met with high costs and complications, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health. Despite the accessibility of some mental health programs, there's still a long way to go in this fight. (Read more: Accessible and Supportive Mental Health Resources for Black Women)