The Captain Marvel star admitted that there are days when she feels "so overwhelmed with panic," she doesn't know what to do.

Feeling a little stressed out these days? Brie Larson feels you, so she came up with a list of 39 different stress relief techniques you can try — and most of them can easily be done in a matter of minutes right in the comfort of your home.

In a new video on her YouTube channel, the Captain Marvel star opened up about the anxious feelings she's been battling lately, and how she's been coping with them. "There are days I feel so overwhelmed with panic, I don't know what to do," she shared.

But Larson also took a moment in her video to recognize the privilege she has as a celebrity. With that privilege, she explained, comes access to certain tools and resources that others might not have to help them de-stress (think: a home gym, therapy, etc.).

So, in putting together her list of ways to de-stress, Larson said she aimed to only include suggestions that are either free or relatively low-cost, and that can be done while safely socially distancing at home or close by. (ICYMI, Larson also shared how she's practicing self-improvement in 2020.)

Larson's next tip might sound a bit torturous: take a cold shower. While Larson touts it as a way to chill out (literally?) and de-stress, cold showers can also help your skin retain its natural moisture, Jessica Krant, M.D., previously told Shape. Some research suggests that a cold shower can indeed help lift your mood, so Larson could be onto something with her advice.

Journaling is another of Larson's favorite ways to calm down during stressful times. Writing out your thoughts, especially first thing in the morning, can help you feel more grounded, focused, and present throughout the day. Even if you're just jotting down a few lines here and there when you feel overwhelmed, journaling can help you get more in touch with what you, personally, need to be the best version of yourself on any given day. (See: Why Journaling Is the Morning Ritual I Could Never Give Up)

Regardless of what helps you calm down when you're stressed, Larson reminded viewers that stress is a normal, inevitable part of life. What's most important, she explained, is finding ways to cope with that stress that actually work for you, personally. "This video exists as a way to share [and] talk about our mental health," Larson said.