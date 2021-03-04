The Grammy-award-winning artist shared a compilation of clips from 2018 to 2021 on TikTok to celebrate her body and its fluctuations — and to encourage fans to do the same.

On Wednesday, Lizzo took to the platform to share a compilation of fierce clips of herself each year from 2018 to 2021 with the goal of showcasing that bodies change, they grow, they evolve, they move, and frankly, they can do it all.

Beginning with a shot of Lizzo dancing in a studio from 2018, the video moves through a bathroom mirror selfie from 2019, a joyful clip by the pool in 2020, a gym mirror selfie from 2021, and ends with a peek at her present-day bod. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "It's ok to change. I love every stage my body fluctuates to. The feats your body pulls off every day to function is iconic honestly 💁🏾‍♀️ love u." The text captions in her video echo those same sentiments, with Lizzo adding at the end, "Bodies change...It's ok. Love you like no one else can."

The good news? There are plenty of ways to instantly feel better in your body, including taking cues from the artist herself and meditating, trying out a new affirmation, or even just dancing to your favorite Lizzo song. Reaching a place of Lizzo-level self-love won't necessarily happen overnight. So instead of focusing on fixing your relationship with your body right this very instant, channel a little Lizzo on the regular by thinking about "the feats your body pulls off every day to function." That deserves a round of applause.