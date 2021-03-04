Lizzo Is Here to Remind You That Bodies Change — And That's Totally Okay
The Grammy-award-winning artist shared a compilation of clips from 2018 to 2021 on TikTok to celebrate her body and its fluctuations — and to encourage fans to do the same.
If you've been bumming lately about the ways your body has changed — whether because your weight has fluctuated, you're feeling (unnecessary) pressure to "bounce back" postpartum, or for any reason really — Lizzo is here to tell you to...well...stop. The "Truth Hurts" singer has long been a guiding light when it comes to feeling more confident in your own skin, from sharing self-love affirmations on Instagram to, most recently, serving up refreshingly real AF reminders on TikTok. (Related: Lizzo Shared Workout Videos on TikTok with a Loud Message for Body-Shamers)
On Wednesday, Lizzo took to the platform to share a compilation of fierce clips of herself each year from 2018 to 2021 with the goal of showcasing that bodies change, they grow, they evolve, they move, and frankly, they can do it all.
Beginning with a shot of Lizzo dancing in a studio from 2018, the video moves through a bathroom mirror selfie from 2019, a joyful clip by the pool in 2020, a gym mirror selfie from 2021, and ends with a peek at her present-day bod. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "It's ok to change. I love every stage my body fluctuates to. The feats your body pulls off every day to function is iconic honestly 💁🏾♀️ love u." The text captions in her video echo those same sentiments, with Lizzo adding at the end, "Bodies change...It's ok. Love you like no one else can."
And she's right yet again: It's completely normal for your body to change and your weight to fluctuate over time. (In fact, your weight can fluctuate from day to day, too.) But watching and reading Lizzo's content and actually listening to what she's saying are two different things — and the latter can be hard to do, especially during something as stressful as a global pandemic when most gyms still aren't safe to return to, at-home fitness equipment is still out of stock, and motivation is just nonexistent. (Related: Why We Really Need to Put an End to the "Quarantine 15" Remarks)
The good news? There are plenty of ways to instantly feel better in your body, including taking cues from the artist herself and meditating, trying out a new affirmation, or even just dancing to your favorite Lizzo song. Reaching a place of Lizzo-level self-love won't necessarily happen overnight. So instead of focusing on fixing your relationship with your body right this very instant, channel a little Lizzo on the regular by thinking about "the feats your body pulls off every day to function." That deserves a round of applause.
Whether you're awake or asleep, injured or ill, having a good or a bad day, your body is doing all kinds of things to keep you alive. Your heart is beating, you're taking in air to breathe, and your cells are all working to keep you going no matter the task at hand. All of that is, as she puts it, "iconic honestly."
