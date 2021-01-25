People Are Mesmerized By This Viral Floor Routine from Gymnast Nia Dennis

In 2020, UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis made the internet fall ~crazy in love~ with her epic floor routine inspired by Beyoncé's Homecoming. Her viral performance garnered more than 15 million views on Twitter and received awe-filled praise from fans all around the world. Nearly a year later, Dennis is back at it again: During a recent meet against Arizona State University, the 21-year-old gymnast debuted a floor routine celebrating Black culture with hits from Kendrick Lamar, Missy Elliott, Soulja Boy, Tupac Shakur, Megan Thee Stallion, and, of course, Beyoncé.

Dennis's routine began with her taking a knee and raising her fist (both symbols of the Black Lives Matter movement). Then, when she wasn't nailing a series of round-offs, tumbling passes, or splits, she was nodding to both the step culture of Black fraternities and sororities and to hip-hop street dance with her impressive choreography. (Related: Watch the USA Gymnastics Team Kill It In This Under Armour Campaign)

UCLA tweeted a video of Dennis's breathtaking routine, saying: "This is what #blackexcellence looks like."

Missy Elliot also commented on the gymnast's routine, tweeting "Snappin" with an apropos fire emoji.

ESPN host Katie Nolan cheered on Dennis as well. "Gymnastics looks so much more fun now than it did when I was a kid," she tweeted alongside a video of Dennis's performance. "I went into rhythmic gymnastics because I didn't feel like artistic gymnastics let you DANCE enough. And the establishment (then, at least) wanted to keep it that way. So this? Absolutely rules." (Related: How the Summer Olympics Helped Me Face My Gymnastics Fears)