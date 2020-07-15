Leave it to Simone Biles to mesmerize the world in five seconds flat. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a clip of herself casually executing a gymnastics move that she says she hasn't done since she was 13 years old.

Specifically, Biles said she hasn't done a double tuck—two backflips with knees bent and drawn to the chest—in a decade. But she didn't just do a double tuck. The gravity-defying video shows Biles doing a hybrid of impressive moves: a round-off back handspring, followed by a double layout (two backflips with the body fully extended instead of tucked), then the double tuck.

After flying through the air, the 23-year-old gymnast landed with her back to the mat, leaving her Twitter followers downright breathless. (Remember when she did a triple-double beam dismount, a never-before-seen gymnastics move?)

A few fans came to Biles' replies to share exactly what makes the dynamic move so impressive. Many people noted that a double layout and a double tuck are typically done in two passes. Biles crushed them in one pass like it was NBD. (Considering she's the world's greatest gymnast, is anyone really surprised?)

Fellow gymnasts, including Laurie Hernandez, Maggie Nichols, and Nastia Liukin, shared their admiration for Biles and this boss set of moves.

"YOU ARE INSANE... in the best way possible," Liukin wrote with a kiss emoji. Nichols agreed, writing: "This is the most insane thing I've ever seen."

Meanwhile, Hernandez brought the LOLs with a hilarious attempt at a backflip on a beam—which ended in her falling off the beam entirely.

As for Biles, she's been using her time in quarantine to start training for the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed until July 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She recently told Vogue that she had to revamp her entire routine, eventually settling into a series of Zoom training sessions with her coaches before returning to her local gymnastics facility once it reopened.

Still, Biles admitted that adjusting to a new lifestyle hasn't been easy. "I think for athletes, it's hard for us to be out of our element for such a long period of time," she told Vogue. "That kind of throws your whole balance off. Because you go to work out and you release endorphins. You get any anger out. It's kind of our oasis. Without that, you're stuck at home with your own thoughts. I've kind of let myself live in those thoughts, to read more deeply into them. At the gym, it's a great distraction, so I never really live with my thoughts."

On the bright side, Biles has developed a few go-to mental health rituals that help her stay motivated. She recently shared in a MasterClass live-stream that she stays focused and calm by going to therapy, journaling, and listening to music.