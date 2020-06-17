Straight out of quarantine, Simone Biles has wasted no time proving that she's still at the top of her game. The Olympic gymnast just posted a video of herself debuting a new move: a triple-double dismount off of a balance beam.

In the video, which Biles shared on Instagram and Twitter, she does a few back handsprings before executing the impressive dismount into a foam pit. If you don't speak gymnastics, a triple-double involves twisting three times and flipping twice before hitting the ground. You've probably heard the term used in relation to Biles before; during the 2019 World Championships, she became the first female gymnast to do a triple-double on the floor in competition. That move is now called the Biles II. (See: Watch Simone Biles Make History Not Once, But *Twice* at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships)

But this is the first time Biles has ever demonstrated the triple-double dismount off of a balance beam.

The video is insane on its own, apart from the fact that Biles hadn't even trained with her team for weeks while she was quarantining. It impressed some of Biles' fellow Olympians, naturally. "Whatttttttttttt," Nastia Liukin commented on the Instagram post. "ICONIC," Laurie Hernandez wrote.

Other commenters joked that if Biles ever does the move in competition, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG, the sport's governing body) will probably undervalue it. The backstory: Before the 2019 World Championships, the FIG designated a double-double dismount, a move which Biles was the first to land in competition, an H difficulty value. (Skills are valued for difficulty by letter; A earns the lowest amount of points. Gymnasts are scored on a combination of difficulty and execution.) At the time, Biles said she believed it should be a J, as skills are commonly valued higher when performed on the beam than on the floor. "They keep asking [for] more difficulty and to give more artistry, give harder skills," she told NBC at the time. "So we do, and then they don't credit it, and I don't think that's fair. They keep asking for more, we give them more, and they don't credit it." The FIG responded with a statement, writing that it chose the value to avoid too much incentive around trying a risky skill. "In assigning values to the new elements, the [FIG Women's Technical Committee] takes into consideration many different aspects; the risk, the safety of the gymnasts and the technical direction of the discipline," it read.