This Highly-Rated Sports Bra Might Just Be the Most Comfortable Workout Bra Ever — and It’s On Sale

But only for a limited time.

By Sophie Wirt
Published on January 24, 2023

When shopping for sports bras, comfort is paramount (lest you get digging, chafing, or some other form of distracting discomfort mid-workout). The Champion Infinity Racerback Sports Bra is created specifically for the most comfortable wear possible — and shoppers say it delivers on its claims. The bra has over 5,800 five-star ratings at Amazon — and it just so happens to be on sale, but only for a limited time.  

Champion Women's Infinity Racerback Sports Bra

Made from a blend of nylon and spandex, the Champion Infinity Racerback Sports Bra provides just the right amount of stretch for moderate support and maximum comfort. Ideal for medium-impact workouts — like pilates, yoga, and hikes — it’s equally comfy for lounging or wearing virtually anywhere. For those who are time-crunched among us, consider it the perfect work-to-workout bra: The moisture-wicking fabric is designed to control odor, ensuring a fresh, dry feel throughout the day. 

This bra features a racerback style with a clasp-free back, making it a breeze to throw on and whip off in seconds. (Thanks to its stretchiness, this process is decidedly struggle-free.) The straps are adjustable, and can be customized to suit your specific support needs and shoulder height. Notably, the font features a mesh panel for maximum airflow and ventilation (bye, boob sweat!) Shoppers love this bra for more than just working out, too.

According to one shopper, who calls this bra a “staple item,” it provides comfort “all day long,” and wears wonderfully under T-shirts. Another calls it “so comfortable,” adding that the support level is “perfect” for working out. One shopper even calls the bra “perfect,” and notes, “this is now my new favorite sports bra.”

The workout bra comes in five colors, three of which are currently on sale for up to 48 percent off. I’m partial to the blush and cobalt blue hues — though the white, gray, and black make for ideal basics. Whichever you choose, the Champion Infinity Racerback Sports Bra is a wear-everywhere option that’s as versatile as it is comfortable.

