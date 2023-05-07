What to Buy Shape Certified This Skin-Perfecting Tint Lasts Through Kettlebell Workouts and Always Gets Me Compliments When I Wear It It’s incredibly lightweight and easy to apply. By Sophie Wirt Sophie Wirt Sophie is a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on May 7, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Ulta/Chanel On Sunday mornings, my best friend, my twin sister and I convene via FaceTime for a kettlebell workout. Aside from the endorphins and catching up in general, there’s joy in donning sleek athleisure sets and swapping recommendations on what to buy — both in the realm of fashion and, due to the nature of my job, beauty products. Twice now, my workout buddies have complimented my skin — a notable triumph given the virtual, often glitchy nature of our sessions. The common thread? Chanel’s Vitalumière Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Foundation, which has since topped each of my friends’ beauty shopping lists. I rarely dub beauty products “perfect” — discernment is a duty of my job — though I must say: the Chanel skin tint is pretty damn close. Buy It: Chanel Vitalumière Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Foundation , $55, chanel.com The Chanel Vitalumière Foundation is a notably lightweight, tinted complexion product with a luminous, skin-like finish. Infused with hyaluronic acid, I’d liken it to a tinted moisturizer more than a foundation, though it is buildable enough to impart medium coverage as needed. Bonus: The formula contains SPF 15. Chanel Vitalumière Aqua Key Features How I tested: I’ve worn this product during workouts and in the sweltering, sardine-like environment of the NYC subway; I’ve slapped it on — mirrorless — in the back of cabs when I’m running late for work with surprising success. Moreover, it’s astonishingly flattering under my notoriously unflattering fluorescent office lights; while I typically appear haggard around midday, I can officially report — after literally returning from the office bathroom moments ago — that my skin still looks glowy and even-toned. I’ve applied the product in numerous manners, including just using my fingers, a Beautyblender, and a dense foundation brush, and it’s easy to apply no matter your application preference. Perfect for: Light to medium coverage days, and anyone who’s generally fond of understated, healthy-looking skin. The product is great for sunny spring and summer days: It doesn’t slide off in the presence of sweat, appears natural and skinlike, even in harsh sunlight, and contains SPF 15. Though I always apply SPF underneath, the formula is perfect for anyone who tends to forget (or eschews) protection, since there’s at least a little bit built in. What you’ll love: The formula looks, feels, and wears like your own skin — but better — and imparts a subtle glow that, in my experience, garners compliments. Plus, Chanel’s luxurious packaging and the product’s sensorial application experience is a treat. Keep in mind: The formula does feature a light, delicate fragrance, which adds to the sensorial experience, but may not be ideal for people who prefer fragrance-free face products. Notably, one shopper who has sensitive skin says it’s “the first product that doesnt make my face itch.” Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid for hydration, and broad spectrum SPF 15 for protection against skin-aging UV rays. Chanel Vitalumière review Toeing the line of tinted moisturizer and stopping just short of foundation, this ultra-lightweight makeup is ideal for anyone who is fond of natural-looking coverage and a your-skin-but-better finish. One to two drops suffice for full-face coverage with lasting wear. A testament to its staying power: I applied Chanel’s Vitalumière yesterday morning, and my partner commented on my “glowy” skin later that day, around 6 p.m., when we were on a walk. Incidentally, this formula fares beautifully in the blinding daylight: Whereas some complexion products wear with an unflatteringly makeup-like look outside, this one suggests you’re naturally blessed with radiant, hydrated, even-toned skin. The formula features hyaluronic acid, a humectant beloved by dermatologists. As always, I’d recommend prepping skin with a moisturizer; for days when you simply have zero time, however, it actually quenches well enough on its own. On that note, the formula also contains SPF 15, which, in a scramble, at least provides a bit of protection against damaging UV rays. The formula, dispensed in drop form via a simple squeeze, applies like water and dries like silk. It layers beautifully, sans pilling, with any skincare I’ve piled on underneath — which, FWIW is quite a few. I’d be remiss not to mention the sensorial experience the Chanel Vitalumière tint delivers, which makes this a little $55 luxury I look forward to using. Its beautiful, sleek packaging is a small indulgence on hectic mornings, and the lightly scented formula is fantastically fresh — as is my skin, which maintains a healthy, hydrated glow for the entire day. Shop Chanel’s Vitalumière Ultra-Light Skin Perfecting Foundation for a $55 skin tint that’s as close to perfect as any I’ve ever tried. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 