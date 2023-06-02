Shoppers Dub This Hair Serum ‘the Best Thing’ for Repairing Damaged Manes, and It's Nearly 50% Off

Some noticed a difference in their frizz and split ends after just one week of use.

By Chloe Irving
Published on June 2, 2023

Woman Applying Hair Serum
Photo:

Getty Images

Summer is here, and once again, I’ve gaslit myself into believing that I just need highlights. The truth is that after weakening my hair with bleach, I always exacerbate the damage by exposing my strands to UV rays, pool chemicals, and my regular heat styling routine. By July, the golden curls I walked out of the salon with begin to resemble strands of hay…and it’s not a good look. The only solution (other than forgoing color treatment altogether) is to invest in high-quality hair products. Luckily, there are some amazing formulas out there to protect and repair damaged manes. 

Take the Chi Keratin Silk Infusion hair treatment, for example: The product’s hero ingredient, keratin amino acids, is known to simultaneously strengthen and smooth the shaft of damaged hair. It reduces split ends and breakage, giving your mane a softer, fuller appearance. Meanwhile, argan oil rehydrates and enhances the elasticity of dried-out strands. Because it’s rich in antioxidants, argan oil also defends your curls from UV damage. Finally, glycerin and jojoba oil work in tandem to give brittle hair a soft, bouncy, and healthy texture. (BTW: These are the 10 best hair growth shampoos for long, strong strands in 2023.)

CHI Keratin Silk Infusion

Amazon

Buy It: Chi Keratin Silk Infusion, $18 (was $35), amazon.com

Best of all, even shoppers with very damaged hair swear by the results. “This stuff works wonders,” raved one reviewer dealing with “terrible” frizz, flyaways, and split ends after getting highlights. “You only have to use a small amount,” they noted. A second fan agreed that their formerly brittle hair became soft “after only a week of use.” A third user who admitted to frequent chemical-treating wrote that they’ve used this treatment on their hair “for years,” dubbing it “the best thing” for maintaining a “healthy and shiny” mane. 

Like most products in Amazon’s premium beauty section, this serum is on the pricier side. However, right now you can score it for nearly 50 percent off; Shop it ASAP for just $18 while it’s still on sale.

