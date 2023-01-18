Chrishell Stause Did a Home Workout with Partner G Flip

It may a new year, but Chrishell Stause is keeping her workouts with NASM-certified personal trainer and CEO of Power 8, Ocho, consistent.

The pair has been training together for two years, and Ocho just shared a look at one of the Selling Sunset star's recent sweat sessions. "New year, new goals," writes Ocho in the caption of his post. "Me & @chrishell.stause been locked in for two years now and still building."

In a series of clips, Stause does five exercises in an olive green workout set and white sneakers. She alternates between bodyweight exercises and moves requiring dumbbells and a resistance band for an at-home-friendly total body workout. In the final video featured in the post, Stause's partner, Australian musician G Flip, joins her on a mat for couples' core workout moment.

"Every single session is a full-body workout," Ocho previously told Shape. They typically do high-intensity workouts, he added.

Stause begins the workout series with a compound lunge exercise. With a dumbbell in each hand, she does a pendulum lunge. She steps her left leg forward, holding the position in her lower body while extending her arms forward for a single press. Then, it's back to starting position before she steps her left leg backward, repeating the move after landing a reverse lunge.

Next, the reality TV star gets in some speed work for a burst of cardio. In a wide stance with a slight bend in her knees, she does quick steps in place for a few beats. Then, she jumps high in the air, bringing her knees to meet her hands for a brief tap before touching down from the explosive plyometric move.

In the following clip, Stause holds a low push-up as a dog watches nearby. Her toes are slightly wider than hip-width apart while her palms are underneath her shoulders. Rather than holding a traditional plank pose, her elbows are bent on a diagonal, as if she was lowering her body into a push-up and simply stopped halfway. It's clearly a challenging move for Stause — her biceps are visibly shaking in the video before she finally drops to her stomach for a break. (Read more: The Best Core Stability Exercises to Level Up Your Workouts)

After that, she's back on her feet for in-and-out squat jumps using a short resistance band looped around her ankles. From a standing position, she jumps her feet out to the side and lowers into a squat by bending her knees, which track right over her toes. Then, she jumps her feet back together while maintaining the tension in the band. Finally, she stands upright before starting another rep.

Last up is a dynamic core move, which Stause does on a mat on the floor alongside G Flip, who she's been dating since 2021. With her right leg hovering just a few inches off the floor, Stause bends her left knee, pulling it into her chest. At the same time, with hands behind her head, she twists her upper body to bring her right elbow to her left knee, keeping her shoulders off the ground. She lowers her upper body and legs all the way to the mat, then starts the motion again on the opposite side. All the while, she and G Flip move in unison, nailing the tough splinter crunch together.

For a closer look at these moves, you can check out Stause's trainer's website where he offers an at-home training program.