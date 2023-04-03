Chrissy Teigen Sported These Jennifer Lopez-Worn Sneakers That Teachers Swear Are ‘Comfortable All Day’

Shoppers with knee pain compare them to walking on clouds.

By Chloe Irving
Published on April 3, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Chrissy Tiegan Sported These Jennifer Lopez-Worn Sneakers That Shoppers Dub "So Comfy"
Photo:

Getty Images

Securing the trendiest sneakers on the market is easy, but a truly comfortable lace-up can be far harder to find, which is why shoppers tend to buy the same pair on repeat. Take Chrissy Teigen, for instance: The model-turned-cookbook-author pairs everything from activewear to designer coats with her APL Techloom Zipline Sneakers, a style that’s been sported by fellow star, Jennifer Lopez. Teigen has actually rocked this brand for years, and one look at the foot-supportive specs of her newest go-to makes it easy to see why.

Considered by APL to be its “most advanced running shoe,” this sneaker includes high-tech features for serious athletes, like an upward-slanted heel for smoother foot strikes (how you land on your foot with each step) and exterior cords for extra support against overpronation. However, casual joggers, walkers, and people who stand all day can reap just as many benefits. Ribbing along the outer stretches contours to your foot, providing a perfectly secure fit. Meanwhile, a cushy built-in sock liner and foam-padded midsole create a soft, pillowy sensation and protect your feet, ankles, knees, and hips from shock from stepping on hard surfaces. (BTW: I’m training for a marathon, and these running shoes keep my plantar fasciitis from flaring up.)

Techloom Zipline

Zappos

Buy It:  APL Techloom Zipline Sneakers, $320, zappos.com and athleticpropulsionlabs.com

Women's Zipline Sneakers

Amazon

Buy It: APL Techloom Zipline Sneakers, $320, amazon.com and  athleticpropulsionlabs.com

Best of all, shoppers confirm that these sneakers check all of the boxes. A high school teacher who wears them for hours of work on their feet said the APL sneakers “have no break-in time” and “are comfortable all day long.” Another shopper raved that they had “zero pain” in their joints or feet while wearing them, even during a trip to Spain where they walked 15,000 steps a day. “These shoes are incredibly comfortable,” noted a third person who compared them to running and walking “on clouds.” Since switching to this pair, they can “run longer distances” and with “less achy ”joints, they added. (Pssst: Does this $46 running shoe prevent knee pain as well as this $165 pair? Here's the one that's right for you.)

Women's Techloom Zipline Sneakers

Amazon

Buy It: APL Techloom Zipline Sneakers, $320, amazon.com and athleticpropulsionlabs.com

Although the Techloom Zipline sneakers are only available at full price, many of similar styles from APL are currently available for up to 60 percent off at Nordstrom. Shop more pairs below before everybody catches wind of how comfy they are and they sell out:

TechLoom Bliss Knit Running Shoe

Nordstrom

Buy It: APL Techloom Bliss Knit Running Shoe, from $104 (was $220), nordstrom.com

TechLoom Breeze Knit Running Shoe

Nordstrom

Buy It: APL TechLoom Breeze Knit Running Shoe, from $121 (was $220), nordstrom.com

Streamline Running Shoe

Nordstrom

Buy It: APL Streamline Running Shoes, from $144 (was $320), nordstrom.com 

TechLoom Tracer Knit Training Shoe

Nordstrom

Buy It: APL TechLoom Tracer Knit Training Shoe, from $143 (was $250), nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Save vs Splurge
Does This $46 Running Shoe Prevent Knee Pain as Well as This $165 Pair? Here's the One That's Right for You
Cross Training Shoes Lead
Zumba- and HIIT-Lovers Say Their Knee Pain ‘Vanished’ Thanks to These 30%-Off Cross-Training Shoes
Halle Berry Lead
Shoppers with Shin Splints Say They Can Work Out Pain-Free ‘for Hours’ in Halle Berry’s Go-To Training Shoes
Nurse Review New Balance Fresh Foam
Even After 13-Hour Shifts, Nurses Dub These Sneakers ‘Super Comfortable’ — and They're 30% Off
Fitness Awards Workout Shoes
Shape Best In Fitness Awards 2023: Best Workout Shoes
Best Cushioned Running Shoes
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes of 2023, According to Podiatrist Guidelines
Best Cycling Shoes of 2023
The Best Cycling Shoes of 2023, Tested By Shape
Best Sneakers for Standing All Day
The 10 Best Sneakers for Standing All Day of 2023, According to Podiatrists
Best House Shoes and Slippers
The Best Slippers and House Shoes, According to Podiatrist Guidelines
Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis
The Best Running Shoes for Plantar Fasciitis, According to Podiatrist Guidelines
How to Find The Right Running Shoes
How to Choose the Right Running Shoes for You
Victoria Beckham Approved Sneakers
Victoria Beckham Wore These Comfy, Hailey Bieber-Approved Sneakers for Hours of Walking
Editor's Pick: OOFOS OOmg eeZee Low Shoe
These OOFOS Slip-On Sneakers Keep My Feet Pain-Free On Long Hot Girl Walks
collage of three pairs of knockoff Birkenstock shoes, Cushionaire cork sandals
These $30 Sandals Are the Knockoff Birkenstocks You Need for Summer
Celebrity sighting of Jennifer Garner wearing Brooks Glycerin 19 sneakers
Jennifer Garner Just Wore Her Go-To Sneakers for Yet Another Workout, and You Can Shop Them Here
shape-sneaker-awards-2021
The 2021 Shape Sneaker Awards Will Help You Pick the Best Pair for Any Workout