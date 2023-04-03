Chrissy Teigen Sported These Jennifer Lopez-Worn Sneakers That Teachers Swear Are ‘Comfortable All Day’

Securing the trendiest sneakers on the market is easy, but a truly comfortable lace-up can be far harder to find, which is why shoppers tend to buy the same pair on repeat. Take Chrissy Teigen, for instance: The model-turned-cookbook-author pairs everything from activewear to designer coats with her APL Techloom Zipline Sneakers, a style that’s been sported by fellow star, Jennifer Lopez. Teigen has actually rocked this brand for years, and one look at the foot-supportive specs of her newest go-to makes it easy to see why.



Considered by APL to be its “most advanced running shoe,” this sneaker includes high-tech features for serious athletes, like an upward-slanted heel for smoother foot strikes (how you land on your foot with each step) and exterior cords for extra support against overpronation. However, casual joggers, walkers, and people who stand all day can reap just as many benefits. Ribbing along the outer stretches contours to your foot, providing a perfectly secure fit. Meanwhile, a cushy built-in sock liner and foam-padded midsole create a soft, pillowy sensation and protect your feet, ankles, knees, and hips from shock from stepping on hard surfaces. (BTW: I’m training for a marathon, and these running shoes keep my plantar fasciitis from flaring up.)

Zappos

Buy It: APL Techloom Zipline Sneakers, $320, zappos.com and athleticpropulsionlabs.com



Amazon

Buy It: APL Techloom Zipline Sneakers, $320, amazon.com and athleticpropulsionlabs.com



Best of all, shoppers confirm that these sneakers check all of the boxes. A high school teacher who wears them for hours of work on their feet said the APL sneakers “have no break-in time” and “are comfortable all day long.” Another shopper raved that they had “zero pain” in their joints or feet while wearing them, even during a trip to Spain where they walked 15,000 steps a day. “These shoes are incredibly comfortable,” noted a third person who compared them to running and walking “on clouds.” Since switching to this pair, they can “run longer distances” and with “less achy ”joints, they added. (Pssst: Does this $46 running shoe prevent knee pain as well as this $165 pair? Here's the one that's right for you.)

Amazon

Buy It: APL Techloom Zipline Sneakers, $320, amazon.com and athleticpropulsionlabs.com



Although the Techloom Zipline sneakers are only available at full price, many of similar styles from APL are currently available for up to 60 percent off at Nordstrom. Shop more pairs below before everybody catches wind of how comfy they are and they sell out:

Nordstrom

Buy It: APL Techloom Bliss Knit Running Shoe, from $104 (was $220), nordstrom.com



Nordstrom

Buy It: APL TechLoom Breeze Knit Running Shoe, from $121 (was $220), nordstrom.com



Nordstrom

Buy It: APL Streamline Running Shoes, from $144 (was $320), nordstrom.com



Nordstrom

Buy It: APL TechLoom Tracer Knit Training Shoe, from $143 (was $250), nordstrom.com

