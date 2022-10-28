Christina Applegate Shares 'Fancy' Cane Options Ahead of First Event with MS

Christina Applegate is getting ready for a night out.

The actress shared an image of five elegant-looking canes she's choosing from for her first event since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), she shares in a recent tweet.

"I have a very important ceremony coming up," she writes. "This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS. Walking sticks are now part of my new normal." The actress thanks walking stick brand Neo-Walk for the stylish options, adding, "Stay tuned to see which ones make the cut for a week of stuff."

While Applegate normally uses a different type of cane, she's looking for something special, she writes in response to a Twitter user's comment in the thread of her post. "The activator [pole] is what I use daily," she says. "Love mine. But [for] these events I wanted fancy I guess. My activator has stickers that say FUMS [as in, fuck you, MS] so wasn’t sure if that was appropriate haha."

It's been more than a year since Applegate first announced she was diagnosed with MS, a chronic neurological disease that impacts communication between the brain and other parts of the body, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. It may cause symptoms such as weakness and loss of balance, possibly requiring someone with MS to use a walking cane. While there's no cure for MS, treatments, including anti-inflammatory drugs and plasma exchanges can help people manage symptoms and slow the progression of the disease, notes the Mayo Clinic.

The Dead to Me star broke the news on Twitter in August 2021. "Hi friends," she wrote. "A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," she continued. "It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it."

Her initial post was met with support from fans and friends, including actress Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with MS in 2018. "Loving you always," replied Blair to the post. "Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love."

With a row of fashionable canes to choose from, it seems Applegate is continuing to move forward and doing it in style. Now all there is to do is wait to see her final looks, which will no doubt be fabulous.