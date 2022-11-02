Health and Wellness How Christina Applegate's Multiple Sclerosis Impacted Filming 'Dead to Me' The actress got candid about the disease in a new interview. By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends. Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skin care, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities. Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news. Christie graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in humanities and a minor in journalism. She currently lives in New York, New York. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on November 2, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Getty Images. Christina Applegate isn't sugarcoating anything. She's pissed. The actress opened up about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis and how it impacted filming the final season of the popular Netflix series she stars in, Dead to Me, in a new interview with The New York Times. Looking back, Applegate saw signs that something was wrong before her official MS diagnosis in the summer of 2021. She felt off balance while filming a dance scene for the first season of Dead to Me, and she noticed her tennis skills were declining. "I wish I had paid attention," she said in the interview. "But who was I to know?" Selma Blair Said Ability-Inclusive Makeup Tools Helped Her Feel 'Alive' Again After MS Diagnosis When she finally was diagnosed with MS, an autoimmune disease that affects communication between the brain and the body, Applegate was in the middle of filming season three of the series, which premieres on Netflix on November 17, 2022. Production shut down while she got treatment. “There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better,’” Applegate told The Times. “And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that time.” There's no cure for MS, but treatments, such as anti-inflammatory drugs and plasma exchanges, are available to help patients manage symptoms and slow the progression of the disease, according to the Mayo Clinic. While Applegate has spent time processing her diagnosis with a chronic illness, she got candid about how hard it's been. “Acceptance?" she said in the recent interview. "No. I’m never going to accept this. I’m pissed.” Christina Applegate Shares 'Fancy' Cane Options Ahead of First Event with MS When people suggested they put a stop to filming the final season of Dead to Me, Applegate insisted they continue. "I said, ‘No,'" she told the newspaper. "'We’re going to do it, but we’re going to do it on my terms.’” So, filming continued with help from a supportive crew. Applegate couldn't work long hours and arrived on set in a wheelchair, according to the recent article. They filmed fewer scenes of the actress walking into rooms and had her opening doors so she could lean on them. Sometimes, a sound technician and friend would hold up her legs out of the camera's frame. She took days off when she needed them. Castmates including Linda Cardellini, who stars alongside Applegate, also helped her through the challenging work. "She [Cardellini] was my champion, my warrior, my voice," said Applegate. "It was like having a mama bear." What Seeing Selma Blair On 'Dancing with the Stars' Means to a Neurodivergent Person Now, Applegate is preparing for the final season's release, noting that she doesn't think she'll ever watch it, as it would be too painful for her. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” she said. “I put on 40 pounds; I can’t walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that.” Although there's no doubt Applegate struggled to complete the final season of the popular Netflix series, fans of the actress are sure to be rooting for her on and off screen. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit