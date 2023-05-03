Tennis Players with Knee Pain Call Courteney Cox’s Go-To Sneakers ‘Perfection On the Court’

Tennis and pickleball are two of the most-played sports in the world, and with good reason. In addition to the obvious perks like improved cardio and agility, they’re highly social hobbies you can do your whole life. Unfortunately, like any workout that includes walking, running, and pivoting on hard surfaces, racket sports can take a toll on your feet and joints if you’re not careful. Even Courteney Cox, an avid tennis-player of many years, has been open about using a knee sleeve from time to time. However, long-term injury prevention often comes down to your choice of footwear, and Cox’s pick is likely one main factor keeping her on the court.

In a recent TikTok post, Cox showed off her skill in her go-to Asics Gel-Challenger 12 Tennis Shoes, a sneaker that’s both lightweight and notably supportive. The sneaker’s foam footbed molds to the shape of your heel and arch, providing a pillowy landing with shock-absorption. Meanwhile, the mesh outer keeps the interior cool and airy and the padded collar and tongue stabilize your ankles. Plus, the thick, tractioned sole is designed to handle the friction of the game and stay in good condition for six months to a year of weekly use, according to Amazon reviewers. (BTW: Oprah took on “steep’ trails” in these waterproof hiking boots shoppers dub “perfect” for slippery terrain.)

Amazon

Buy It: Asics Gel-Challenger 12 Tennis Shoes, from $80 (was $100), amazon.com

Best of all, racquetball enthusiasts rave that these kicks keep them game-ready. “My feet never tire or hurt after hours of play,” wrote one pickleball player, adding that they stabilize their narrow, flat feet. A tennis player with sensitive knees called the sneakers “perfection on the court,” noting that they provide “excellent” support and were “ready for match play right out of the box.”I loved them so much, I bought two more pairs,” they added. A third pickleball-lover agreed that they are “the perfect shoe” for chronic foot pain thanks to their “wonderful” cushioning and arch support. (Pssst: Gwyneth Paltrow's $15 “secret weapon” for foot pain is a favorite among shoppers who stand for 10 hours.)

One glance at Courteney Cox’s Instagram and TikTok proves that the Friends alumnus is dedicated to the sport (her feed is full of tennis content!), and her sneaker choice matches that enthusiasm. Score yourself a pair before your next game for $80 at Amazon.

