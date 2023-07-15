Most people brush and floss twice a day. (At least, I hope.) However, even if your oral hygiene earns you an A+ from the dentist, your teeth still may not be as sparkly white as you’d hope. Staining aside, our teeth are naturally “a shade of either yellow or gray” rather than white, cosmetic dentist Dr. Daniel Rubenstein previously told Shape. While in-office whitening treatments are widely offered, the most convenient way to brighten your smile is with an at-home whitening strip.

A good whitening strip lifts discoloration on the outer layer of the tooth, leaving behind a lighter, healthier look. However, all this comes down to the efficacy of the ingredients, and not all strips are made equally. Below, we compare the $84 Opalescence Go Teeth Whitening Trays to the $46 Crest 3D Whitestrips to help you decide whether to save or splurge.

Save: Crest 3D Whitestrips

Key Features:

Main Ingredient: Hydrogen peroxide releases free radicals that break down the chemical bonds of stains on the surface of your teeth.

Other Ingredients: Sodium hydroxide balances pH to minimize irritation.

Best for: People with an important event coming up and those looking to re-brighten their smile in a few weeks.

What We Love:

IMO, the Crest 3D White Strips are the gold standard for drugstore brightening treatments. After 30 minutes of use, they noticeably whiten teeth. “I can not believe how well the strips worked,” raved one reviewer who claimed that they erased “years of coffee stains.” Another agreed that after a few weeks they were “able to smile in pictures” with confidence. Each box comes with 14 strips for both your upper and lower teeth.

Keep in Mind:

The paper strips are not customizable, and some shoppers say it can be hard to get them to fit snugly onto their teeth. Additionally, many people with sensitive teeth and gums find hydrogen peroxide irritating, even in small amounts, so be attentive to any discomfort the first time you use this treatment.

Splurge: Opalescence Go Pre-Filled Teeth Whitening Trays

Key Features:

Main Ingredient: Like the Crest 3D White Strips, hydrogen peroxide is the main active ingredient in this treatment.

Other ingredients: Low levels of citric acid also contribute to stain breakdown, while glycerin, a hydrating ingredient found in many skincare products, counteracts gum dryness caused by hydrogen peroxide.

Best for: Experienced white strip users looking to invest in a reusable tooth tray.

What We Love:

Technically this is a whitening tray and not a whitening strip, but both tools yield the same results (with a few key differences). Users can bite down on this tray in order to achieve a perfect, slip-proof fit around their teeth, which comes in handy during the twenty-minute waiting period. Plus, unlike paper strips that are thrown away after every use, tooth tray owners can reuse the tool, limiting waste and, if used on a regular basis, saving money. “This is the best tooth whitening I’ve tried,” wrote one fan who said that their stains were removed after three uses. It’s “incredibly easy to put on,” said another user who noticed results after two uses.

Keep in Mind:

Like the Crest 3D Whitening strips, this treatment poses a risk of irritation to those with sensitive teeth due to hydrogen peroxide.

In Conclusion:

Not to reveal my bias, but I have used Crest 3D Whitening Strips before almost every important event in my life. They work quickly and get the job done seamlessly. If you, like me, consider teeth whitening to be prep for special occasions and not part of your regular beauty routine, this is definitely the treatment I’d recommend. However, if you are someone who prefers to whiten their teeth on a monthly, weekly, or even daily basis, the Opalescence Go Prefilled Teeth Whitening Trays will eventually pay for themselves, as you can reuse them again and again so long as you restock the accompanying whitening gel.

