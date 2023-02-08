Shoppers Are Replacing Their High-End Leggings with This $32 Amazon Pair

TikTokers say the buttery fabric is "literally perfect."

By Chloe Irving
Published on February 8, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

CRZ-YOGA-Butterluxe-High-Waisted-Legging
CRZ YOGA.

Lately, I’ve been leaning into money-saving alternatives for my favorite things. My ancient drip coffee maker, for instance, has been lovingly renamed “Budget Starbucks.” The yoga mat and adjustable dumbbells in the corner of my living room? That’s “Budget Equinox.” However, as an extremely picky activewear shopper that’s tried over 100 pairs of leggings, I struggle to find “budget” options that compare to my favorite high-end tights. 

In the last couple weeks, however, I’ve stumbled upon multiple activewear-focused TikTokers (aka, fellow legging snobs) shouting out the same $32 pair. “The fabric is literally perfect,” raved @hunterkailey in a haul video. “I’ve never felt fabric this buttery,” she added, comparing it to Lululemon’s famous Align material. The tights in question, the CRZ Yoga Butterluxe leggings, feature a silky, stretchy blend of lycra and polyamide that contours to the shape of your body. Designed with working out in mind, they’re also totally squat- and slip-proof, thanks to the opaque fabric and compressive waistband. “[They’re] a cheaper alternative to pricier brands,” said creator @kennalang_, who wears the “super soft” pair “all the time.” (BTW: According to our testers, these are the 10 best Lululemon leggings of 2023.)

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Legging

Amazon

Buy It: CRZ Yoga Buttersoft Leggings, $32, amazon.com

What’s more, the opinions of Amazon shoppers are completely in line with shoutouts from TikTok. “They feel like luxury leggings,” wrote one fan who wears their pair for running, lifting, and yoga. Another reviewer raved that they’re “never spending $100” on leggings again. “These leggings exceeded my expectations,” noted a third who called them “the perfect pair” for their comfort and support. (Pssst: A workout onesie is about to become your next wardrobe staple — and this one from Amazon is just $30.)

There are thousands of leggings for sale on Amazon, but most of them never get a fraction of the internet hype these CRZ Yoga tights receive. Shop a pair for $32 on Amazon to judge them for yourself. 

