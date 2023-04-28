Amazon Shoppers Say This Sporty One-Piece Swimsuit Is 'Comfortable' and 'Flattering' — and It’s $37

It's that time of year again when the days are longer, the temperatures are rising, and we're reaching for our favorite spring-summer pieces. Translation: It's time to start thinking about the swimwear you'll be lounging in this summer. If you're looking to combine fashion and function, sporty swimsuits are a great option. Not only do they provide the support and coverage you need for an active day at the beach or pool, but they are also a fresh take on everyday swimwear silhouettes. Don't know where to look? We did some digging and found the perfect swimsuit to run, jump, and dive in. Cupshe's Zipper Short-Sleeve Bathing Suit will keep you secure and confident for all your warm weather activities.

This one-piece swimsuit features a capped-sleeve raglan design, a zipper-front closure, a loop-zipper tab, and a high neckline. The design makes the one piece easy to put on and take off and adds a bit of visual interest to the simple silhouette. It provides extra support and coverage with its built-in soft cups and has a traditional bikini bottom cut that's cheeky without leaving you feeling exposed. The sporty style comes in four floral prints perfect for spring as well as a solid black option, and they're all available in sizes XS to XL.

Most bikinis and frilly one-pieces constantly need to be adjusted or are just meant for relaxing. But if you’re someone that's usually first in line for beach volleyball or any water sport activities, this athletic-inspired bathing suit is sure to give you the range to move and bend the way you need to without the fear of showing more than you'd like. The zipper allows you to style the way you feel comfortable, and it's easy to slip in and out when on the go. It's also a major trend detail for athleisure and can easily be paired with denim shorts and sandals when en route to the pool, or even sweatpants and sneakers if you want to go super cozy casual for everyday wear. (BTW: If you are looking to browse a few other trendy swimsuit styles, we compiled 17 other swimsuits that look just as good.)

Even Amazon shoppers are running to give this zip-front swimsuit a five-star rating, saying they feel so "confident enough to [take] selfies in the ocean." One reviewer described the one-piece as "sporty" and a "great fit," along with the "built-in cups sitting in just the right place." Another shopper who said the swimsuit is their "all-time favorite" shared that it was "comfortable, flattering, and the quality is great, especially for the price." And one reviewer agreed that the "quality of this bathing suit is amazing" and that it was "very soft and comfortable." They added that "the zipper stays put wherever you zip it up to."

Cupshe's Zipper Short-Sleeve Bathing Suit is the perfect blend of sporty and trendy, and it's just $37 on Amazon.

