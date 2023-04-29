People with Joint Pain Rely on Both These Comfy $60 and $25 Recovery Slides, but Which Pair Is Best?

After a long day on your feet, there’s no better feeling than kicking off your work shoes and putting on a cushy slipper. Personally, I would love nothing more than to wear my house slippers 24/7, and as temperatures rise, I can soon make that dream a reality. In the last few years, pillowy slides have graduated from seasonal trend to summer staple — and some styles come with serious ergonomic benefits. Known for their plush feeling under the foot, quality recovery sandals can soothe soreness after intense cardio and protect sensitive feet, joints, and backs from impact with shock-absorbing cushioning.

Worn by fitness-lovers like Jennifer Lawrence, trainer Kira Stokes, and Olympic skier Ashley Caldwell, the $60 Oofos Ooahh slides are by far the most renowned design in this footwear category. However, an affordable alternative, the $25 Cushionaire Feather Recovery Slides, have more than 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Below, we compare both versions side-by-side to help you decide whether to save or splurge on recovery sandals.

Save: Cushionaire Feather Recovery Slides

Main Specs: A super squishy footbed molds to your heels and arches, creating a cradling sensation that supports your foot at every point it touches.

Other Features: Its thick, waterproof sole has a tractioned bottom that allows you to walk comfortably on grass, gravel, and concrete.

Best For: Easing sore feet after a workout, indoors, and short walks outside.

What We Love:

One glance at the review section for these shoes will reassure you that they’re seriously comfy. “They're like wearing marshmallows on your feet,” wrote an Amazon shopper, who bought a pair to help with joint aches. “I wore them on a mini vacay and was able to walk around all day long without any foot, ankle, knee or shin pain,” agreed another, adding that they “would recommend them to anyone wanting a comfortable, cute, and lightweight, casual shoe.”

Keep In Mind:

Some shoppers warn that their pair began to wear down after two to four months of use. Additionally, many advise potential buyers to size down for a more secure fit.

Splurge: Oofos Ooahh Slide Sandal

Main Specs: The patented footbed of this sandal was designed to relieve stress on your knees, ankles, and hips with foam that absorbs 37 percent more impact than regular padding, according to the brand.

Other Features: A firmer midsole supports your arches — a plus for those with plantar fasciitis. Additionally, these waterproof shoes are machine-washable.



Perfect For: People with chronic foot or joint pain or those recovering from injury. Runners, hikers, and people who work on their feet all day will also find these slides comforting during rest days.

What We Love:

These slides were given a seal of approval from the American Podiatric Medical Association, and with good reason. One Shape editor said her muscles and joints “instantly feel better” after putting them on, and hundreds of shoppers agree. “I have plantar fasciitis and the minute I put them on, I can walk without pain,” wrote one Zappos reviewer. “They are super supportive, perfect for wearing around the house or out as appropriate, and really help with joint pain,” another raved. A third wearer with arch and joint pain dubbed them “wonderful” and reportedly bought seven pairs.

Keep in Mind:

Like almost all recovery slides, these are not built for long walks and may restrict your agility a bit.

In Conclusion:

Recovery slides are a great investment for any time of year, but especially during the spring and summer when they can be worn for light errands and even trips to the pool. The podiatrist-approved Oofos’ $60 Ooahh Slide Sandals boast so many benefits for your foot and joint health, but if you’re simply looking for comfy footwear for the season ahead, the $25 Chushionare alternative will also give you the support you need for more than half the price.