Shoppers Compare This Affordable $265 Stationary Bike to $3,000 Versions

In 2023, it’s clear that you no longer need a gym membership to get an effective workout. With so much affordable, high-quality equipment available on sites like Amazon, you have all the resources you need to create a home workout space that perfectly fits your goals and preferences. While the sheer amount of available gear can feel overwhelming, rave reviews from shoppers often float the best products to the top of your search page.

Take Amazon’s best-selling stationary bike, for instance: With its ultra-sturdy frame and wide, comfortable seat, the Cyclace Exercise Bike has earned over 4,900 five-star ratings and has been dubbed “amazing” by several reviewers. An easy-to-use interface displays speed, distance, and calorie trackers, while a knob at the center of the bike’s frame allows riders to challenge themselves with multiple resistance settings. Unlike other exercise bikes at its price point, the Cyclace Bike can hold up to 330 pounds, providing a comfortable fit for a greater number of users. In fact, one Shape writer noted that, in her experience, this bike feels like the “perfect option for those living in larger bodies.” (BTW: Shape declared this dumbbell set the best adjustable weights of 2023 — and it’s $120 off right now.)

Amazon

Buy It: Cyclace Exercise Bike, $265 with coupon (was $400), amazon.com

“I ‘test drove’ a $3,000 bike and if there is a difference, I cannot tell,” wrote one reviewer, adding that they would recommend this machine to “anyone who would like a good, sturdy bike.” Another fan called the bike “a life saver” for providing a solid daily workout, and raved that it’s smooth, comfortable, and light enough to move easily. A third remarked that it was the “perfect addition” to their home gym, and recommended pairing it with an app for a spin class experience. (Pssst: Shoppers who WFH say they’re ‘racking up steps’ with an under-desk treadmill that’s $150 off.)

This bike is currently 35 percent off with a coupon, and close to the lowest Amazon price it’s been all year. Shop it now to save $135 and score a truly comfortable bike to complete your workout space.

