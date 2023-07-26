Nurses, Teachers, and Waitresses Swear These Unexpected Shoes Provide ‘All Day’ Comfort

As Shape’s shopping writer, I spend a lot of time researching and writing about athletic shoes. Out of all the sources I consult, I often get the best sneaker recommendations from nurses, as these professionals often spend up to 12 hours on their feet every day. However, at a recent family gathering, my aunts (a chef, a teacher, and a doctor), urged me to look past lace-ups to consider an unexpected but wildly popular option: Dansko Clogs.

For years, Dansko Professional Clogs have been a staple in the healthcare, education, and food service industries for their long-lasting comfort and orthopedic benefits. Their roomy shape and rounded toe box accommodates wide feet and reduces swelling throughout the day. Meanwhile, the padded sole provides feet and joint protection from impact while the fortified heel cup provides arch support and security through lateral movements. 

Like running shoes, the outsoles of these clogs feature grooves that remain slip-proof on smooth floors and wet surfaces. Yet unlike sneakers, which will always read as “casual” and “sporty,” Dansko clogs can transition to more formal work settings thanks to their classic silhouette and 96 (yes, you read that number correctly) leather color options. (BTW: These are the most ridiculously cushioned running shoes of 2023, according to our tests.)

Buy It: Dansko Professional Clogs, from $90, zappos.com and amazon.com

With a seal of approval from the American Podiatric Association and more than 15,000 perfect Amazon ratings, this clog has received rave reviews. “Dansko is by far the best shoe to wear...especially if you are a nurse,” wrote one healthcare worker of ten years who admitted to owning five pairs at once. “They help keep my back and legs from hurting,” agreed a teacher who spends “several hours a day,” working on their feet. A third shopper who works “five days in a row as a waitress” wrote that these clogs “can't be beat” in terms of providing “all day” comfort for your feet. 

If you spend most of your time standing or simply love comfy shoes, these clogs are worth a try. Shop them for as low as $90 from Zappos and Amazon.

