Shoppers Swear This Massage Gun Is 'a Life Saver' for Sore Muscles — and It's 78% Off

Reviewers say this massager "works wonder" on stubborn knots.

Published on December 21, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Following a hard workout, knots and aches can feel like little trophies, but they're really a gentle reminder from your body to take time to rest and recover. However, when lingering pain becomes severe enough to impact your daily functions, finding a muscle-soothing solution is a must. While stretching more regularly is the best place to start, using a quality massage gun — like this option from DDVWU — is another convenient and effective way to deliver relief to aching backs, necks, arms, and legs. Using percussion massage therapy, similar to manual physical therapy or foam rolling, "they also send inputs to your body and brain that help your muscles lengthen, which allows you to access an increased range of motion," physical therapist Grayson Wickham previously explained to Shape. Despite their benefits, they can be expensive, often costing hundreds of dollars. But luckily, the DDVWU Massage Gun is on sale for $70 with an on-site coupon — 78 percent off (!!!). This shopper-loved model with nearly 5,000 five-star reviews on Amazon features interchangeable heads that target different areas of the body and seven speed levels to control the intensity of your massage, but even on the higher settings, the pulsing sound is "quiet enough to use while watching TV," per a reviewer. Also great: One full charge yields up to 15 hours of use.

Amazon Buy It: DDVWU Massage Gun, $70 with coupon ($250), amazon.com

"In short, this tool was a wonder," raved one fan who remarked that it was able to sooth long-lasting knots and provide comfort between trips to the chiropractor. In fact, multiple reviewers called it a "life saver" for pain management and recovery, with the massager having "immediately delivered relief" to another shopper's aching lower back, loosening their calf, forearm, and chest muscles over a period of "two weeks." A fourth added that it "provides deep massage-like relief [after] a strenuous workout." (BTW: My 60-year-old mom is still long-distance running thanks to this pain-relieving knee sleeve.)

Shop the DDVWU Massage Gun ASAP to save nearly 80 percent on a top-rated percussion therapy device.