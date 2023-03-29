I Tried the Best-Selling Pore-Extracting Device That Clears Skin Like a Professional Facial — and It's 50% Off

I have acne-prone skin and the pores on my nose get clogged quite a bit, leading to more breakouts. I’ve tried a lot of things to unclog my pores. The pore nose strips were satisfying to peel off, but they can be irritating. Then I tried getting professional facials with pore extractions. That approach definitely worked well, but it is a recurring expense that adds up (and quite honestly, those extractions hurt).

During the pandemic, when facials were no longer a safe or practical option, I discovered the Dermaflash Dermapore Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser. With the Dermapore device, I get clear pores without discomfort or irritation, plus there is an infusion mode that helps your skin absorb serums more effectively. I can finally get the results I want right at home – which if you’re a homebody like me, is a huge plus. And right now, it’s 50 percent off; just use the code BYEPORES at checkout.

Dermaflash.

Buy It: Dermaflash Dermapore Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $50 with code BYEPORES (Was $99), dermaflash.com

I’m certainly not saying that I never enjoy a professional facial. But keeping my pores unclogged at home with the Dermapore allows me to skip the irritating extractions and have a more relaxing experience when I do splurge on a spa day. The pore extractor is a handheld device with a small scraping plate that when used against skin, helps slough off dead skin and pore-clogging debris that causes breakouts. While it is designed with sensitive skin in mind, best practice is to gently push the spatula across your face to avoid irritating skin.

Many reviewers have experienced similarly positive results. One reviewer shared that they aren’t a big fan of professional facials, but noticed that the Dermapore made a “notable difference” in their skin after just one use. Another reviewer said that their pores “have never been cleaner” after using the device.

The Dermapore also received a lot of praise for its performance on mature skin, with one reviewer calling it “a game changer for aging skin.” A second reviewer said that their “63-year-old skin looks great” after using the Dermapore and said that it was “worth every penny.” Another echoed my thoughts, saying that before the Dermapore, they’d never used anything that “actually extracted well and did not damage skin” but that this “amazing tool” met both criteria.

If you’ve been struggling with clogged pores and don’t want to splurge on a professional facial, check out the Dermaflash Dermapore Pore Extractor while it’s on sale. At a discounted price of $50, the device currently costs less than a professional facial – and you’ll get more long-term use out of it.