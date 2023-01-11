Your skincare routine can always use a hydration hero. Even people with oily and combination complexions can benefit from the plumping and barrier-strengthening effects of products that lock moisture into the skin. As exemplified by Selena Gomez’s beauty routine in her most recent TikTok video, this is especially true during the winter. In the video, the star layers La Mer’s The Concentrate with Tatcha’s The Water Cream and Laneige’s Radian-C Cream. However, sandwiched between all of these moisturizers is one surprisingly lightweight formula that makes a serious difference in hydration: the Dermalogica Multi-Active Toner.

Created with all skin types in mind, this spray contains irritation-soothing ingredients like refreshing mint and healing lavender. The formula also features humectants like glycerin, which draws in water from the air, and amino acids, which give your skin a plumper, firmer look and feel. A few spritzes topped with a thick moisturizer will make dull, dried out winter skin into soft and glowy overnight. (BTW: One Shape writer completed a 12-day trek to the Everest Base Camp — here are the five beauty products they brought with them.)

Dermalogica

Buy It: Dermalogica Multi-Active Toner, $39, dermalogica.com

“I have seen a huge difference in my skin’s appearance,” wrote one shopper who’s been a loyal fan of the toner for over two years. “My face has a natural glow and is soft and smooth now,” they added. Another reviewer called it “incredibly hydrating and nourishing,” noting that it’s caused a “total transformation” in their once-dry face. “It brightened my skin and tightened my pores without being too harsh,” remarked a third. (Pssst: Hailey Bieber recommends this ultra-hydrating moisturizer for ‘dewy, glowy, yummy’ skin.)

I’ll take a Selena Gomez-backed recommendation on just about anything. Considering the beauty mogul’s collection of ultra-moisturizing must-haves, it’s fair to assume this toner is a winner. Shop it from Dermalogica for $39 to see for yourself.

