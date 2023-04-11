Shoppers in Their 60s Call This Ridge Filler a “Miracle” for Brittle, Breaking Nails

It imparts an “elegant,” barely-there wash of color.

By Sophie Wirt
Published on April 11, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Dermelect Nail Concealer
Photo:

Dermelect / Shape

My 70-year-old mom rarely wears nail polish, primarily because it accentuates her deep nail ridges. It’s not just in her head: Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Scott Paviol previously told Shape that developing nail ridges is often an unavoidable part of the aging process. At 30, I have yet to develop ridges; my nails, however, have been through the ringer with various DIY manicures, including dip nails, press-ons, and gels. As a result, my nails are brittle and bumpy in their own right. That’s why Dermelect Makeover Smoothing Ridge Filler's is in my cart after hearing a coworker of mine rave about the results. 

True to its name, the brush-on polish — a bestseller for the brand — instantly fills in vertical ridges for a smoother look and feel. Better yet, it actually strengthens nails over time, making for a two-in-one treatment that shoppers are calling a “miracle.” In addition to physically filling in ridges, the formula delivers a natural-looking pink hue with a slight sheen for an extra dose of healthy-looking luster the moment it’s applied. With its instant camouflaging effect and the good-for-you ingredients, the Dermelect ridge filler is comparable to a BB cream for your nails.

Dermelect Makeover Ridge Filler Nail Treatment

JCPenney

Buy It: Dermelect Makeover Smoothing Ridge Filler, $18, dermelect.com

In and of itself, nail polish can serve as a protective shield against the elements, celebrity nail artist Pattie Yankee previously told Shape. "You want to have a coat on the nails — a color, clear polish, or some sort of strengthener — so that your nails can be protected by a barrier.” In addition to serving the protective shield function, Dermelect’s ridge filler actively works to strengthen nails — and quickly, thanks to a bevy of hardworking, science-backed ingredients.

Specifically, the formula is infused with keratin, i.e. the main protein that your nail plate is composed of. Moreover, it also includes biotin, a B vitamin that supports healthy hair and nails, and vitamin E, an antioxidant that is extremely hydrating for both skin and nails. Lastly, protein peptides help to improve strength and moisture so that nails do not break as easily. Consequently, nails can grow past their breaking point in many cases.

According to one shopper, their “nails are growing much faster than normal” after using the Dermelect ridge filler, while another shopper over 65 called it a “miracle” in light of how it gave them their “nails back” from a stunted state after a few months of use. Yet another 65-year-old reviewer said they’ve used the product “for years” to help with their aging nails, and have “always received compliments” as a result. As for the instant, BB cream-like camouflage: A final shopper in their 50s said it’s “just the right hint of color on your natural nails,” dubbing it “a barely there beige pink with a little bit of iridescence” that’s “really elegant.”

If nail ridges, weakness, or an overall lackluster appearance are an issue, try the Dermelect Makeover Smoothing Ridge Filler — an $18 solution that strengthens, smooths, and imparts a gorgeous, healthy-looking sheen. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Does Nail Ridge Filler Really Work?
Best-Nail-Strengtheners-According-to-Experts-GettyImages-1141301661
The Best Nail Strengtheners for Brittle, Weak Nails, According to Experts
Trophies and Makeup Swatches
The 2022 Shape Beauty Awards: The Best Skin-Care, Hair, Makeup, and Body Products to Buy
Close_Up_Of_Woman_Doing_Her_Nails
How to Strengthen Your Nails
Shoppers with Thinning Hair Call This Growth Serum 'a Little Miracle Worker' â and It's 50% Off
Shoppers with Thinning Hair Call This Growth Serum 'a Little Miracle Worker' — and It's 50% Off
Brittle_Nails
What It Means If You Have Peeling Nails (Plus, How to Fix Them)
best cuticle oils tout
The 10 Best Cuticle Oils, According to Experts
biotin shampoo tout
More Than 11,000 People Rave That This Biotin Shampoo Has Stopped Their Hair Loss and Caused New Growth
The Best Shine Sprays for Your Hair, Based on Customer Reviews
The Best Hair Shine Sprays to Make Your Strands Really Glisten
The Best Natural Hair Products, According to Reviews, Black stylists, Black Beauty Influencers
The Best Natural Hair Products, According to Stylists and Customer Reviews
heat protectant spray tout
The Best Heat Protectant Sprays, According to Customer Reviews
Best-Lip-Plumping-Glosses-GettyImages-522890594-1280956487
These Are the 10 Best Lip-Plumping Glosses for Fuller Lips Without Needles, According to Reviewers
The-Best-Foundations-for-Aging-Skin-GettyImages-1127855183
The Best Foundations for Aging Skin, According to Experts and Reviews
best hair growth serums tout
The Best Hair Growth Serums If You're Thinning Out or Shedding a Worrisome Amount
The Best Foundations for Oily Skin, According to Customer Reviews and Experts
The 11 Best Foundations for Oily Skin, According to Experts and Reviews
woman with red hair who uses one of the best hair conditioners
The Best Conditioner for Every Hair Type, According to Customer Reviews